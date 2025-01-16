Technology News
Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout

If these leaked images are the real deal, then this might also be our first look at the successor to the OnePlus Open.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 16:29 IST
Oppo’s Find N5 will replace the previously launched Find N3 (pictured) foldable

  • Oppo’s Find N5 is said to be a lot slimmer than its predecessor
  • The phone seems to have a familiar camera layout
  • It also appears wider than the outgoing model
Oppo Find N3 — the company's book-style foldable — was last updated in 2023, and it arrived as the OnePlus Open in global markets, including India. At launch, the phone raised the bar for foldable devices by offering a higher resolution display and a capable set of cameras, all encapsulated in a unique design. With no successor launched in 2024, the OnePlus Open has aged gracefully, while simultaneously falling behind competing devices like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro, both of which were launched in India. After Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau shared our first glimpse of Oppo's Find N5 (comparing its thickness to a pencil), we now have several live images of the device revealing more details about the Find N5's (or the OnePlus Open 2's) new design.

After the teaser, multiple images have started to surface on X (formerly Twitter). A tipster (@RODENT950) shared three images of a foldable that appears very similar to the Oppo Find N3. The user also claims that there's no confirmation that this device would also be launched as the OnePlus Open 2.

One of the leaked images shows the bottom of the phone when folded, revealing the visually thin halves of the phone folded with a compact hinge at the top. The second image reveals the same phone in a case that hides the design of the phone during the testing phase. The volume and power buttons and the location of the USB-C port are visible in this image, and they appear to be in the same position as on the Oppo Find N3.

The position of the three cameras appears to have been changed. The left-aligned triangular setting (in a circle) from the current model has been shuffled into a squarish layout, with the periscope telephoto camera placed in the top-left corner. Another detail that has changed is the placement of the LED flash, which has been moved inside the camera module instead of being placed on the outside closer to the corner, like the OnePlus Open.

The third image is a bit strange as it does not align with the first two. It shows the placement of the USB-C port, revealing how thin the new device is. But the image is missing the speaker grille. It is also worth considering that the third photo could belong to another prototype device.

On the other hand, another leaked image by tipster Alvin (@sondesix) tells about the phone's thickness. He compares the thickness of the first Oppo Find N to the upcoming model. The Oppo Find N (which was a compact book-style foldable) was a thick device in reality, with an overall thickness of 15.9mm. The new model, according to the source, is said to be 9.2mm thick when folded. In comparison, the OnePlus Open we tested measured 11.7mm when folded. Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the slimmest foldable available in India, measures 10.5mm when folded.

As long as Huawei does not launch its 9.9mm thin Mate X6 globally, it's safe to say that Oppo can officially hold the “thinnest foldable” title at 9.2mm this year. Of course, the thinner the device, the more structurally sound it needs to be. If these claims are accurate, it will be interesting to know how Oppo achieved this figure when the device is revealed in the coming months.

 

