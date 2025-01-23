Technology News
Asus Chromebook CR Series With Up to Intel N250 CPUs Unveiled: See Specifications

Asus Chromebook CR series includes 11.6-inch and 12.2-inch display options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2025 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Chromebook CR series model seen in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Asus Chromebook CR series run on ChromeOS out of the box
  • They are available in CPU options of Intel N150 and Intel N250
  • The Asus Chromebook CR models have 13-megapixel world-facing cameras
Asus Chromebook CR series was unveiled Wednesday with up to Intel N250 processors. The lineup includes laptops with 11.6-inch and 12.2-inch display options, which come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and stylus support. They are claimed to be "tailored to meet the needs of K-12 students." They are equipped with up to 360-degree flippable hinges and are said to have MIL-STD-810H military-grade durable, fingerprint-resistant builds. All models in the series also include 13-megapixel world-facing cameras. The company has yet to confirm the price and availability details of the laptops.

Asus Chromebook CR Series Features, Specifications

The Asus Chromebook CR series includes the Chromebook CR11, which sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels) IPS non-AG touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass and 250 nits of brightness level. It is available in a version with anti-glare (AG) and 220 nits of brightness as well as a non-AG variant with support for USI 2.0 Stylus. The Chromebook CR12 model, on the other hand, has a 12.2-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) screen with 300 nits of brightness. This is also offered in AG and non-AG variants with stylus support.

Both Asus Chromebook CR11 and Chromebook CR12 variants are available in CPU options of Intel N150 and Intel N250. They come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC onboard storage and Intel UHD graphics. They run on ChromeOS out of the box.

The Asus Chromebook CR series laptops support up to full-HD (1080p) webcam with webcam shutters and 13-megapixel world-facing cameras. They carry inbuilt speakers and array mics. Each laptop comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one HDMI 1.4b port, alongside a combined audio jack​ and a Kensington Lock. They come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications and up to 360-degree flippable hinges.

Asus packs 42Wh or 50Wh batteries in the Chromebook CR series laptops. They ship with a 45W USB Type-C adapter. They measure 296.9 x 213 x 21.15mm​ in size and weigh up to 1.45kg. 

Further reading: Asus Chromebook CR series, Asus Chromebook CR11, Asus Chromebook CR12, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Prices in India Announced
