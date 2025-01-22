The much-anticipated Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is set to make its debut on OTT. Directed by Arati Kadav and titled Mrs, the movie features Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. This family drama explores themes of identity and societal expectations, continuing the powerful narrative presented in the original film. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Smita Baliga, the project has generated significant interest ahead of its release on Zee5.

When and Where to Watch Mrs

Mrs will be available for streaming on Zee5, though the release date is yet to be confirmed. The film has already created buzz, following its successful run on the festival circuit. Premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November 2023, the film has also been showcased at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), where it was the closing film.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mrs

The teaser for Mrs, released on Zee5's official social media platforms, highlights themes of marriage, individuality, and societal roles. The story follows Richa, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, as she adjusts to life after marrying a middle-class doctor. The narrative delves into her journey of self-discovery while grappling with domestic responsibilities. Directed by Jeo Baby, the original Malayalam film presented a similar emotional exploration of a housewife's struggles, which this adaptation seeks to reinterpret for a wider audience.

Cast and Crew of Mrs

Sanya Malhotra leads the cast as Richa, with supporting performances by Nishant Dahiya, Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Nitya Moyal. The film has been directed by Arati Kadav, whose vision is backed by a team of experienced producers. By combining established and emerging talents, the project aims to deliver a thought-provoking drama that resonates across diverse viewerships.