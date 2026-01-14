Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades

Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades

The prices of Nothing smartphones launching in Q1 2026 are expected to witness an “inevitable” increase.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 14:07 IST
Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades

Nothing Phone 3 was launched in 2025 as the company's first flagship smartphone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nothing is preparing for price hikes across its upcoming smartphones
  • Nothing phones launching in Q1 2026 will see inevitable price increases
  • Mid-range Nothing phones may upgrade to faster UFS 3.1 storage
Advertisement

Nothing appears to be gearing up for a price increase across its upcoming smartphone lineup. According to a company executive, this development aligns with broader smartphone industry trends, where rising memory component costs are said to be putting pressure on manufacturers' margins, translating into higher retail prices for consumers. Nothing is also expected to bring about upgrades in memory type on some mid-range models, further fueling the potential price hike.

Nothing Phones to Get More Expensive

Nothing Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei's latest article on X talks about 2026 being an “unprecedented” year for consumer electronics, and the smartphone industry in particular. The post mentions the rising memory NAND and DRAM prices, as larger volumes are being diverted to data centres to fulfil the AI infrastructure demand.

Carl Pei confirmed that the company plans to launch several models in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. As the memory prices increase, brands, including Nothing, will have a choice of either raising prices by 30 percent or more, and consumers will have to bear the brunt, or downgrade specifications to manage costs.

The executive said that Nothing will opt for the former, and prices of Nothing smartphones launching in Q1 2026 will witness an “inevitable” increase.

One notable change tipped for upcoming Nothing phones is a shift to UFS 3.1 storage. This upgrade is most likely to come with upcoming mid-range models. Nothing's current mid-range handsets, like Nothing Phone 3a and CMF Phone 2 Pro, come equipped with UFS 2.2 storage. The shift to UFS 3.1 is potentially expected to offer faster read and write speeds, along with better system responsiveness.

Carl Pei, however, highlighted Nothing's cost advantages compared to industry behemoths, as it focused more on delivering on the user experience rather than winning the specifications race. The official claims that 2026 will be the year when the “specs race” ends.

Several brands have already hinted towards price increase for their smartphones. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Samsung's President and Chief Marketing Officer, Won-Jin Lee, reportedly stated that the ongoing memory chip shortage is worsening, and it may prompt the company to reprice its devices in the coming days.

In a recent conversation with Gadgets 360, Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India, stated that smartphones launching in 2026 will be more expensive than those with similar specifications in 2025. “This trend is unstoppable and will continue till H2 2027,” the official added.

More concrete information is expected as Nothing prepares for official announcements later this year.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Nothing, Carl Pei
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme P5 Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Company Teases Upcoming Realme P Series Smartphone via Flipkart
Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in January

Related Stories

Carl Pei Explains Why Your Next Smartphone Will Cost More; Also Teases Upcoming Storage Upgrades
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Reveals Deals on Phones For its Upcoming Sale: See Offers
  2. Here Are the Top 10 Deals on Smartphones During the Upcoming Amazon Sale
  3. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  4. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  5. Realme Neo 8 Colour Options, RGB Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Here's When the Vivo V70 Series Could Launch in India
  7. Latest Meta Layoffs 2026: Nearly 1,500 Employees Cut from Reality Labs
  8. Xiaomi 17 Max Battery Capacity, Chipset Details Revealed in New Leak
  9. Best Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India You Can Buy Right Now
  10. Nothing Phones Will Get More Expensive in 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications
  2. Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
  3. Oppo 6t Series, Oppo A6 4G, Oppo A6x 4G Specifications, Colourways Listed Online; Could Launch Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak: Base Model Could Finally Get 45W Fast Charging Upgrade
  5. Haier H5E Series 4K Smart Google TVs With Bezel-Less Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Deals on iPhone 16, Pixel 10, and More Phones Revealed
  7. Google’s Response to OpenAI’s Healthcare Push Is an Open Model With Medical Imaging Capability
  8. Bandook OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Emraan Hashmi Starrer Series Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »