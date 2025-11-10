Technology News
Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Drama Online

Telusu Kada is a Telugu romance drama movie that follows a young man entangled between his ex and his wife, as they seek surrogacy.

Updated: 10 November 2025 22:20 IST
Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Telusu Kada is a Telugu romance drama film will be available to stream from Nov. 14th, 2025.

  • Telusu Kada is a Telugu romance drama film
  • It follows a love triangle and complicated relationships
  • Streaming begins from Nov. 14th, 2025, only on Netflix
Telusu Kada is a Telugu romance drama film which has been written and directed by Neeraja Kona. The film is landing soon on the digital screens. Telusu Kada is a light-hearted drama that revolves around a young man named Varun, who marries Anjali, and the couple later learns that she will never conceive naturally. That's when they seek the option of surrogacy from Dr. Raaga, who unexpectedly turns out to be Varun's ex-girlfriend. The film then explores themes of complicated relationships, love triangle, and second chances.

When and Where to Watch Telusu Kada

The film will be available to stream from November 14, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Telusu Kada

This romance drama follows Varun (played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda), who gets over his troubled past relationship with his ex, and marries Anjali (Played by Raashi Khanna). As they lead lives together, they set themselves to take a step further. However, soon the couple learns Anjali will not conceive naturally. Only then, the couple seeks surrogacy and meets Dr. Raaga (Played by Srinidhi Shetty), who turns out to be Varun's ex. While she offers the help, the couple decides to keep Raaga with them throughout the pregnancy. That's when the complications begin. Now, Varun has to navigate his relationship with the two women and confront his past, present, and future.

Cast and Crew of Telusu Kada

Written by Neeraja Kona and Bharadwaj Munimanikyam, this film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, supported by Harsha Chemudu and other prominent actors. S. Thaman is the music composer, while Gnanashekar V.S. has done the cinematography.

Reception of Telusu Kada

This film was theatrically released on Oct. 17th, 2025, where it received a mixed response. The film's IMDb rating is 6.0/10.

Further reading: Telusu Kada, romantic drama, telugu film, IMDb
