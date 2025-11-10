Technology News
iQOO 15 to Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update: Report

iQOO 15 was launched in China in October with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will ship in India with Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will be sold in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colourways
  • The handset will be equipped with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip
  • The iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature an 8,000 sq mm vapour chamber
iQOO 15 is confirmed to launch in India on November 26 with Android 16-backed OriginOS 6 out of the box. A report now claims that the phone will come with support for five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the phone will be available in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) shades. It will come with a  2K resolution 144Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, similar to its Chinese counterpart, which was unveiled in October. 

iQOO 15 May Come With Five Years OS Upgrades, Seven Years Security Update

According to a Smartprix report, the iQOO 15, scheduled to launch in India on November 26, will offer five years of OS upgrades as well as seven years of security updates. The company claimed this move is influenced by user feedback and its aim to offer long-term support, the report added.

Notably, the iQOO 15 will be the brand's first smartphone to ship with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, right out of the box.

The existing iQOO 13 handset, which runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box, is promised to get four years of OS upgrades and five years of security. Earlier this year, the company extended its software support policy for the iQOO 12, confirming four years of Android version updates and five years of security patches. This marked an improvement over the previous commitment of three years of OS updates and four years of security support.

The Indian variant of the iQOO 15 is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage, as well as a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. Set to be sold in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colourways, it will come with a 2K 144Hz display and an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber for thermal management.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Features, iQOO 15 India Launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone

