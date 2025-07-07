Thammudu is an emotional film set against the backdrop of Ambaragoudu. After its release in theatres on July 4, 2025, it is going to be launched on the OTT platform. The movie highlights the bond between sister and brother. With survival-driven conflict and keeping emotional stakes high, the movie uncovers the events in a night. Even of the cinematic ambitions and the promising environment, the critics put forward the execution of coherence and the handling of it with a strong will.

When and Where to Watch Thammudu

Viewers can watch Thammudu online on the OTT platform as it has planned its arrival on Netflix from August 4, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of Thammudu

The trailer gives a glimpse of a backdrop scene in a village called Ambaragoudu, with intense emotional vibes clubbed with action scenes. Certain shocking events take place and unfold in a single night. It is a departure from the normal genre of Tamil version films. The title of the film is somewhat similar to the movie of Pawan Kalyan, yet the concept is quite different. It is loaded with actions and a strong timeline offered to the lead actor for saving his sister's family.

Cast and Crew of Thammudu

The cast starts with the protagonist actors, Nithin and Saptami Gowda. The other actors are Laya and Varsha Bollamma. It has been produced by Dil Raju and Shirish. The film has been directed by Venu Sriram.

Reception of Thammudu

There is a lot of hubbub about the movie before its release on social media due to its interesting trailer. The movie got a 7.1 IMDb rating since it hit the cinemas. It is appreciated for its action-packed nature with cinematic effects and the strong performances of the cast.