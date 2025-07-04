Sidlingu 2 Streaming Now on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama

Sidlingu, a Kannada comedy drama movie, is back with a sequel and is currently streaming on your digital screens. The plot is light-hearted and follow a rural teacher named Sidlingu, who starts his journey afresh, and is obsessed with the vintage cars, where his boss gifts him with a car and a space to live. As he commences his new life, he come across a woman, who turns his life upside down. That's when the journey begins of self-discovery and a blend of super comedy.

When and Where to Watch Sidlingu 2

Sidlingu 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. The movie is available in the Kannada language only. Viewers will need a subscription to watch Sidlingu 2.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sidlingu 2

Sidlingu follows a man named Sidlingu, portrayed by Yogesh, who has lost everything and is ready to start afresh after 12 years. The movie takes place from the time where the first part ended. Sidlingu is a rural teacher who possesses a strong obsession with vintage cars. He has been gifted one by his boss and a space to live. As he starts afresh, he crosses paths with a woman who reminds him of his long-lost love. As they connect, he discovers his life once again. The movie has intense emotions and epic comic drama.

Cast and Crew of Sidlingu 2

Sidlingu 2 has been written and directed by Vijaya Prasad. The movie stars Yogesh, Sonu Gowda, and Suman Ranganath in the key roles. They have been further supported by Vijaya Prasad, B. Suresha, Seetha Kote, Abhishek R. Koundiniya, Anthony Kamal, and Ramya. The producers of the movie are Sri Hari and Raju Sheregar, whereas the editor is Akshay P. Rao. The cinematography has been done by Prasanna Guralakere.

Reception of Sidlingu 2

Sidlingu 2 hit the theatres on February 14, 2025, and received a heart-warming and outstanding response from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.7/10.