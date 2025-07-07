Technology News
Karki OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Karki, a Kannada-language social drama directed by Pavithran, is an intense exploration of caste-based discrimination in modern India.

Updated: 7 July 2025 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Karki, starring Jai Prakash Reddy & Meenakshi Dinesh, premieres July 11, 2025, on SUN NXT

Highlights
Karki is a Kannada film released in theatres on September 20, 2024. It was adapted from the Tamil original version, Pariyerum Perumal. The film has finally decided its arrival on the digital screen. The movie is based on social discrimination on the basis of caste and not on the basis of behaviour. The story takes a turn through intense emotions, conflicts, violence and revenge. It claims the societal issues of caste differences in today's world, too. It gained a lot of recognition when released in theatres, and now it is set to stream on OTT.

When and Where to watch Karki

You can watch it on the OTT platform on July 11, 2025, on the OTT platform SUN NXT.

Trailer and Plot of Karki

The trailer gives a glimpse of a tense atmosphere with in-depth emotions with feuding events.
Muthathi Mutturaj is the protagonist in the movie, who is known as Muthu. He is a young man from a rural and low-caste background. The story is inspired by B.R. Ambedkar, whom Muthu follows and dreams of becoming a lawyer and advocate in marginalised communities. He saves his seat in the law college of the city. In college, he becomes friends with Jyoti Mahalakshmi who is an upper caste. She helps him in learning English.

Their bond strengthens, and Muthu is called by her friend to a wedding in her family. The tension rises when the societal pressure of caste discrimination arises in the bond between Muthu and Jyoti. He also loses his dog in this chaos. Will he be able to cope with these challenges and get away with the societal pressure?

Cast and Crew of Karki

The cast of Karki includes Jai Prakash Reddy and Meenakshi Dinesh as protagonists. Other actors than the duo lead are Sathu Kokila, Yathiraj, Bala Rajwadi, and Mimicry Gopi. The direction and screenplay have been done by Pavithran. It has been produced by Prakash Palani.

Reception of Karki

Karki is based on one of the very sensitive yet nowadays ignored topics. So it got a lot of attention when it was portrayed in front of the audience with an IMDb rating of 8.9.

 

