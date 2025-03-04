Technology News
Google Pixel 9a Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Google Pixel 9a is expected to offer support for NFC and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2025 16:07 IST
Google Pixel 9a Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for Satellite Connectivity

Photo Credit: X/ @ACE100xd

Leaked renders of the purported Pixel 9a that could launch later this month

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a is expected to debut later this month
  • The company's next midrange phone could support satellite connectivity
  • The Google Pixel 9a is expected to offer wireless charging support
Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in global markets in the coming weeks as the most affordable model in the Pixel 9 series of smartphones, and the handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) website. The appearance of the upcoming smartphone on the US regulator's website gives us an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 9a in terms of wireless connectivity. This year, the successor to the Google Pixel 8a is likely to debut with a feature typically found on more expensive smartphones.

Google Pixel 9a Likely to Offer Satellite Connectivity and Wireless Charging

The upcoming Google Pixel 9a were listed on the US FCC database (via Droid Life) on February 7. The regulator's website contains listings that refer to three new model numbers G3Y12, GTF7P, and GXQ96, and do not mention the purported Pixel 9a moniker. However, the arrival of the new Pixel smartphone on the FCC website is an indicator of an imminent launch.

We've already seen several details of the purported Pixel 9a, but the listings on the US FCC website reveal some connectivity features of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is expected to arrive with support for Wi-Fi 6E networks and near field communication (NFC).

Last year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series with support for a new feature — satellite communication. While the FCC database doesn't explicitly mention support for this feature on the upcoming smartphone, a note includes the text "the satellite feature on this device must be turned off at all times while on board an aircraft by turning on airplane mode".

This suggests that Google's most affordable Pixel 9a series smartphone will offer satellite connectivity features, just like Apple's latest iPhone 16e. The FCC listing also reveals that the Google Pixel 9a will arrive with support for Qi wireless charging, which should enable support for wireless charging, just like Apple's newest handset.

Google has yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone, but the company typically launches a midrange Pixel smartphone at its Google I/O event in May. This year, the company is expected to launch the Pixel 9a earlier than usual, and recent reports suggest it could be unveiled later this month.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Google Pixel 9a, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
