Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in global markets in the coming weeks as the most affordable model in the Pixel 9 series of smartphones, and the handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) website. The appearance of the upcoming smartphone on the US regulator's website gives us an idea of what to expect from the Pixel 9a in terms of wireless connectivity. This year, the successor to the Google Pixel 8a is likely to debut with a feature typically found on more expensive smartphones.

Google Pixel 9a Likely to Offer Satellite Connectivity and Wireless Charging

The upcoming Google Pixel 9a were listed on the US FCC database (via Droid Life) on February 7. The regulator's website contains listings that refer to three new model numbers G3Y12, GTF7P, and GXQ96, and do not mention the purported Pixel 9a moniker. However, the arrival of the new Pixel smartphone on the FCC website is an indicator of an imminent launch.

We've already seen several details of the purported Pixel 9a, but the listings on the US FCC website reveal some connectivity features of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is expected to arrive with support for Wi-Fi 6E networks and near field communication (NFC).

Last year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series with support for a new feature — satellite communication. While the FCC database doesn't explicitly mention support for this feature on the upcoming smartphone, a note includes the text "the satellite feature on this device must be turned off at all times while on board an aircraft by turning on airplane mode".

This suggests that Google's most affordable Pixel 9a series smartphone will offer satellite connectivity features, just like Apple's latest iPhone 16e. The FCC listing also reveals that the Google Pixel 9a will arrive with support for Qi wireless charging, which should enable support for wireless charging, just like Apple's newest handset.

Google has yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone, but the company typically launches a midrange Pixel smartphone at its Google I/O event in May. This year, the company is expected to launch the Pixel 9a earlier than usual, and recent reports suggest it could be unveiled later this month.