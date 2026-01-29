Technology News
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 follows Matt Murdock as he battles Wilson Fisk and navigates moral dilemmas, revenge, and justice. Eight episodes stream weekly on JioHotstar starting March 25, 2026.

Updated: 29 January 2026
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

  • Picks up directly after Season 1, with Daredevil in the shadows
  • Mayor Wilson Fisk dominates New York, heightening tension
  • Returning cast includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Krysten Ritter
Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, picks up immediately after Daredevil: Born Again S1, and Mayor Wilson Fisk runs New York while Matt Murdock fights back from the shadows. The season will be home to tense standoffs, unexpected betrayals, and dangerous hookups, all played out in a seedy underworld rife with murder and crime. As Charlie Cox reprises his role as Daredevil, the story examines justice versus revenge with Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter, and Jon Bernthal providing grounded, flawed figures that push Matt to the brink of moral and physical extremes.

When and Where to Watch Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be available to stream on JioHotstar in India sometime on March 25, 2026. The show will be accessible in English, along with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu; a new episode will come out each Wednesday.

Trailer and Plot of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The trailer offers a look at Matt Murdock fighting both his inner demons and the threats from outside. With Fisk running the streets of New York, this hero seems in danger, with a moral dilemma and fighting at any point to keep his city safe, and his loved ones are not caught.

Cast and Crew of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The season features the talents of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. It's a Marvel Television production created by the writers and filmmakers who craft Daredevil's adventure-sweeping world.

Reception of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has already created quite a lot of buzz in India, and its IMDb Rating is 8.9 / 10.

 

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, JioHotstar, IMDb
