Champion OTT Release: Where To Watch Roshan Meka’s Telugu Sports Drama Online?

Champion is not just your average sports film; it's much more of an emotional trip, where one man's ambition meets history. Pradeep Advaitham, a National Award winner, is directing the project, and it's an important film in the career of Roshan Meka, as he has delivered a vulnerable, courageous act with purpose. It's a pre-independence Secunderabad, and Michael Williams, a talented footballer who dreams of London, is swept into resistance against the Razakars after getting caught in the Bairanpally uprising.

When and Where to Watch Champion

Champion is available for streaming on Netflix. The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in order to widely release the movie in South India.

Trailer and Plot of Champion

The trailer opens with large shots of football and tense historical moments. The story of a young footballer, Michael, and his downward spiral from stardom to destruction is a compelling one that graphically highlights history's lessons, especially in relation to the ideals of sportsmanship and solidarity.

Cast and Crew of Champion

Champion features a good ensemble cast and stars Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, and Kalyan Chakravarthy Nandamuri at the front for a ride that is the surprise package here. Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Laxman Meesala, and others are in supporting roles alongside Rachcha Ravi. The movie is directed by and written by Pradeep Advaitham and co-written by Rutham Samar, produced by Priyanka Dutt, G. K. Mohan, and Gemini Kiran under the Swapna Cinema banner in association with Anandi Art Creations and Zee Studios.

Reception of Champion

Champion grabbed a lot of attention and appreciation for its narrative as well as Roshan Meka's performance, with an IMDb rating of 7.4/10.

