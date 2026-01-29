Technology News
The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know

The Wrecking Crew is an action thriller about two estranged brothers who reunite after their father’s death, uncovering dark secrets and a dangerous family conspiracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2026 19:33 IST
The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The Wrecking Crew is now available to stream on top OTT platforms.

Highlights
  • Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers
  • Action-driven thriller with emotional depth
  • Themes of family, betrayal, and hidden conspiracies
The Wrecking Crew is a hard-nosed action thriller that smashes raw emotion together with intense firepower. The heart of the film is about broken family ties, lingering resentment, and the price to be paid for secrets kept. With the towering screen presences of Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, this is as much a story of emotional tension as it is physical strength. It follows separated brothers Jonny and James, brought together by the death of their father, as they uncover buried secrets and a conspiracy that puts their family's lives at risk.

When and Where to Watch The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew is now available to stream on top OTT platforms. The movie is available to stream with a subscription on the platform it's currently on.

Trailer and Plot of The Wrecking Crew

The trailer sets a dark, foreboding mood as two men who share blood but not history stare each other down. As Jonny and James delve into their father's history, mourning becomes peril. Dark revelations and brutal encounters reveal the conspiracy that echoes through the universe, and you're forced to make a decision, one that will lead to the destruction of family.

Cast and Crew of The Wrecking Crew

The Wrecking Crew stars Jason Momoa as Jonny and Dave Bautista as James, who provide arresting performances alongside a great ensemble cast, including Temuera Morrison. The movie was written by Jonathan Tropper and directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

Reception of The Wrecking Crew

Momoa and Bautista are celebrated in the Wrecking Crew for their chemistry as well as for how emotional depth is below many of these action elements, along with tales of family conflict; its IMDb rating is 6.6/10.

 

Further reading: The Wrecking Crew, action thriller, OTT Platform, IMDb

