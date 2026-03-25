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The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About The Show

Hosted by Alex Cooper, The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special celebrates the emergence of the Disney star.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 March 2026 15:26 IST
The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About The Show

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Take a nostalgic trip as Hannah Montana celebrates her timeless Disney legacy

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Highlights
  • The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is a documentary show
  • It stars Miley Cyrus with host Alex Cooper
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
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One of the most beloved stars of Disney, Miley Cyrus, has recently celebrated her 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, and so, the fans can't keep calm. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, a TV Show dedicated to her work in all these years, has landed on the digital screens. The show circles around Miley Cyrus, getting deep into the insights of being Hannah Montana, and goes through nostalgia by revisiting sets and closets. From candid conversations to unrevealed footage, this show is a doorway to childhood memories.

When and Where to Watch The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

The show is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

This light-hearted show will revolve around Miley Cyrus, engaging in a deep interview with Alex Cooper, where she will be seen discussing the emergence of the character back in the year 2006. Furthermore, this show will dive into the behind-the-scenes from the time and take the viewers on a nostalgic journey as Miley Cyrus revisits the sets, especially her home and the closet. The show also explores the legacy of her popular soundtracks and music compositions. Also, the show features some Co-actors from the past, and this reunion will definitely hit the right chords for the viewers.

Cast and Crew of The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Written by Kristen Bartlett, this show stars Miley Cyrus as herself. Alex Cooper is the host of the show, and other prominent features include Selena Gomez, Tish Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. The show has been directed by Sam Wrench, whereas Nyk Allen has done the cinematography.

Reception of The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

The show has recently landed on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Miley Cyrus, Disney star, music compositions, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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