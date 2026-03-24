Realme 16 5G will be launched in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker announced recently. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Realme phone was made live on an e-commerce platform to reveal its design. Now, the tech firm has updated the microsite to reveal the specifications and features of the Realme 16 5G, including its display size, peak brightness, battery capacity, ingress protection (IP) rating, and cooling solution. The phone is confirmed to ship with Realme's latest Android 16-based UI. The thin and light handset is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module.

Realme 16 5G Specifications, Features

The Chinese tech firm has updated the dedicated microsite on Flipkart to reveal that the Realme 16 5G will go on sale in India via the e-commerce platform in Air Black and Air White colourways. The handset is confirmed to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, along with support for 60W wired fast charging, AI Smart Charging, and AI Smart Power Saving mode.

Confirmed to launch soon, the Realme 16 5G is claimed to provide about 21.67 hours of chatting on WhatsApp, about 22.86 hours of scrolling Reels on Instagram, up to 22.06 hours of video playback on YouTube, or about six days of music playback on a single charge.

The smartphone maker also claims that the battery will remain usable even after 1,600 charge cycles or six years of use. The Realme 16 5G will run on Android 16, along with the Realme UI 7.0 interface. The company says the phone will receieve three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the upcoming handset.

The Realme 16 5G will also sport a 6.57-inch display, delivering up to 4,200 nits peak brightness, 3,000Hz of “instantaneous” touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and 1.07 billion colours. The phone is confirmed to ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For thermal management, the Realme 16 5G will be equipped with the company's AirFlow vapour chamber solution, featuring a 6,050 sq mm heat dissipation area. It will be 8.1mm thick and weigh 183g.

Launched in Vietnam in January, the global variant of the Realme 16 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

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