One of the most popular Docuseries, The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, is finally back with its third season. Centred around the McBee's dynasty, this season will focus on the family's desperate attempts to save their Missouri farming from being lost forever. The season will feature high-stakes commitments, McBee Sr.'s conviction, followed by a two-year prison sentence, and much more. The series promises a high dose of entertainment packed with the family's struggles, pressures, and other financial intricacies, as they deal with it all together.

When and Where to Watch The McBee Dynasty Season 3

The show's third season is now available to stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The McBee Dynasty Season 3

This season will take on from Steve Sr. being sentenced to two years in an insurance fraud case, and witnessing the $7 million fine. The plot will then explore Steven Jr. taking charge of the farm and getting confronted by massive debt. Alongside, he will have to face financial disturbances and morality clauses, while handling the threatening calls from the banks. Other than this, the season will also show familial liabilities, new romances, and the rollercoaster of emotions as the couples get charged to take on the responsibilities as parents. The series is a perfect blend of drama, conflicts, and unity, as the family will give it all to save their farming dynasty.

Cast and Crew of The McBee Dynasty Season 3

This show features Steven McBee Jr., Jesse McBee, Cole McBee, Brayden McBee, Alli Ventresca, Calah Jackson, Kristi McBee, and others as themselves. The background score of the series has been delivered by Mx Beck, while Nathan Carrington has done the cinematography.

Reception of The McBee Dynasty Season 3

The third season of the show has recently landed; henceforth, the reviews are awaited. Overall, the show holds an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.