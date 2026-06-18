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Mermaid OTT Release: Where to Watch the Johnny Pemberton Fantasy Drama Online

Mermaid is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The fantasy drama follows Doug, a struggling man who rescues an injured mermaid named Destiny, forming an unexpected bond while protecting her from society.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 June 2026 15:36 IST
Mermaid OTT Release: Where to Watch the Johnny Pemberton Fantasy Drama Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mermaid is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Mermaid is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.
  • Doug rescues an injured mermaid and names her Destiny.
  • The fantasy drama holds a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.
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Mermaid is arriving on the OTT soon. It is quite a different story that starts with a man whose name is Doug, and he is struggling with his habit of drinking and personal problems. He started all this after losing his job. He used to work at a strip club and belongs to Florida. While he was going through a low time in his life, he discovered a mermaid who was injured and hoped to find help. He gets her into his home and takes care of her till she recovers from her injuries. It was released on May 8, 2026. Let's have a walk-through on the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Mermaid along with knowing when and where to watch.

When and Where to Watch

Mermaid is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

Mermaid begins with a man named Doug, at his lowest point and just having lost his job. He lives in Florida and works in a strip club. One day he happened to find a mermaid who was quite injured. He brought her home and cured her injuries. Then, he kept her name Destiny. Eventually, the society got to know about him and started harassing her. Dough protected her from everyone and saved her.

Cast and Crew

Mermaid has Johnny Pemberton and Avery Potemri. Alongside them, there are Kevin Nealon, Kirk Fox, Robert Patrick and Tom Arnold. Tyler Cornack is the writer and director. Bad Grey together with Candy Pictures and Pilot Moon Films.

Reception

Mermaid has received 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, it received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Comments

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Further reading: Mermaid, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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