Meta’s Reality Labs Chief Reportedly Summons Team for a Major All-Hands Meeting Next Week

Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s Reality Labs Head, is reportedly asking the staff to attend the meeting in-person.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 20:45 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Reality Labs’ operating losses reached $4.4 billion in Q3 2025

Highlights
  • The all-hands meeting is reportedly being held on January 14
  • In-person meetings are said to be unusual for the Meta division
  • Reality Labs has reportedly accumulated a total loss of $70 billion
Meta's Reality Labs Head is reportedly calling for an urgent all-hands meeting next week. As per the report, it is internally being called the most important meeting of the year, raising alarms across the division. While the agenda was not disclosed, it is believed that the executive can take some decisive steps owing to the recurring losses suffered by the division. In the third quarter of the previous year, Reality Labs posted an operating loss of $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 39,000 crore).

According to a Business Insider report, Meta's Chief Technology Officer and the Head of Reality Labs division, Andrew Bosworth, has summoned the team for an all-hands meeting on January 14. Citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the executive has described the meeting as the “most important” fixture of the year.

Additionally, Bosworth has reportedly stressed the importance of attending the meeting in person to the employees. It is said that holding physical meetings is a very unusual event for the division. As a result, some managers working in the Reality Labs have reportedly told the staff to pause all work to attend the meeting in person.

While the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, the division has been racking up losses ever since its inception. In the third quarter of 2025, the financial report stated that the division had incurred operating losses of $4.4 billion (roughly Rs. 37,000 crore). The losses were posted despite generating a significant amount of revenue, due to high costs associated with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

Meta's outlook for Reality Labs for the next quarter is also pessimistic. Susan Li, the Chief Financial Officer at Meta, said during the earnings call for Q3, “We expect that Q4 Reality Labs revenue will be lower than last year for a couple of reasons that I alluded to. The biggest factor is we're lapping the introduction of Quest 3S in Q4 of last year, and we don't have a new headset in the market this year.”

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Help Me Write Feature on Gmail Explained: What Is It, How to Use, and More

