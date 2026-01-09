X has reportedly restricted image generation and editing on Grok AI to paid users following widespread criticism over the creation of sexually explicit deepfake images. The move comes amid reported pressure from authorities in the UK and growing calls for tougher regulatory action. Grok had allowed users to manipulate images to digitally remove clothing and place people, mostly women, in sexualised poses. After public backlash, the company backed by Elon Musk is said to have limited these features to subscribers.

Ofcom Urged to Block X in the UK Over Unlawful AI Images

The Guardian reports that most users can no longer generate or edit images using Grok on X. Paid subscribers, whose identities and payment details are held by the platform, retain access. Non-paying users can still use image editing tools through Grok's separate app and website.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the decision followed threats of fines, regulatory action, and possible restrictions on X in the UK. Government sources told the broadcaster that they expect Ofcom to use all available powers in response to concerns over unlawful AI-generated images.

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom can reportedly seek court orders to limit access to platforms or restrict their ability to operate in the UK. The BBC said it has approached the regulator for comment.

The report noted that Grok is generally free to use and can be tagged in posts or replies. However, users had been able to request image edits that digitally removed clothing. Some women affected by such edits told the BBC they felt humiliated and dehumanised.

As of Friday morning, the BBC observed that Grok informed users attempting to edit images that the feature is now limited to subscribers and encouraged them to sign up. Accounts with X's paid verification badge appeared to be the only ones able to successfully request image edits.