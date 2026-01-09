Technology News
English Edition
  Elon Musk's X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report

Elon Musk’s X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report

Grok reportedly informed users attempting to edit images that the feature is now limited to subscribers and encouraged them to sign up.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 18:43 IST
Elon Musk's X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Non-paying X users lose image generation access on Grok AI

Highlights
  • UK authorities pressure X over sexually explicit AI image misuse
  • Ofcom urged to consider banning powers under Online Safety Act
  • BBC reports threats of fines and possible restrictions on X
X has reportedly restricted image generation and editing on Grok AI to paid users following widespread criticism over the creation of sexually explicit deepfake images. The move comes amid reported pressure from authorities in the UK and growing calls for tougher regulatory action. Grok had allowed users to manipulate images to digitally remove clothing and place people, mostly women, in sexualised poses. After public backlash, the company backed by Elon Musk is said to have limited these features to subscribers.

Ofcom Urged to Block X in the UK Over Unlawful AI Images

The Guardian reports that most users can no longer generate or edit images using Grok on X. Paid subscribers, whose identities and payment details are held by the platform, retain access. Non-paying users can still use image editing tools through Grok's separate app and website.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the decision followed threats of fines, regulatory action, and possible restrictions on X in the UK. Government sources told the broadcaster that they expect Ofcom to use all available powers in response to concerns over unlawful AI-generated images.

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom can reportedly seek court orders to limit access to platforms or restrict their ability to operate in the UK. The BBC said it has approached the regulator for comment.

The report noted that Grok is generally free to use and can be tagged in posts or replies. However, users had been able to request image edits that digitally removed clothing. Some women affected by such edits told the BBC they felt humiliated and dehumanised.

As of Friday morning, the BBC observed that Grok informed users attempting to edit images that the feature is now limited to subscribers and encouraged them to sign up. Accounts with X's paid verification badge appeared to be the only ones able to successfully request image edits.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Grok, X, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI images
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

