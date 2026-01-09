Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced: See Bank Discounts, Offers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 17:55 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced: See Bank Discounts, Offers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will list special offers for Prime members.

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
  • The company will list exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin in the third week of January, the US-based tech giant announced on Friday. During the sale event, the e-commerce platform is expected to list various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, smart glasses, washing machines, projectors, smart TVs, refrigerators, and smart home appliances, at discounted prices. This comes soon after a dedicated microsite for the sale event was made live on Amazon to tease bank offers. Amazon's upcoming sale will compete with the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, which will also kick off around the same time.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Will Begin on January 16

The dedicated microsite for the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 now states that the upcoming sale event will begin on January 16. The sale event is part of the company's celebration for India's 77th Republic Day, which will take place on January 26. Amazon recently revealed that its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will kick off soon in India, while also teasing the bank discounts and offers that customers will be able to avail during the sale event.

amazon great republic day sale 2026 inline Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer a 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit cardholders.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

Customers with SBI credit cards will be able to get an instant discount of 10 percent on their purchases, along with easy EMI options. As per the dedicated microsite, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will feature “8 pm Deals”, “Trending Deals”, “Blockbuster Deals”, “Blockbuster Deals with Exchange”, and “Top 100 Deals”, which will be refreshed regularly. Moreover, Amazon Prime members will be able to avail exclusive offers while purchasing products.

The names of the products that will be available at relatively low prices during the sale event are expected to be revealed in the coming days. Additionally, the company also advises customers to add their credit or debit card details to their Amazon profiles for a faster checkout. Users are also advised to activate online transactions on their credit or debit cards and save or update their delivery address.

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will compete with the Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026, which is scheduled to start a day after Amazon's sale event on January 17. Flipkart is confirmed to provide 24-hour early access to Flipkart Black and Flipkart Plus subscribers to its sale event. The e-commerce platform will also offer a 10 percent instant discount and “easy EMI” options to customers with HDFC Bank credit cards.

Dhruv Raghav
