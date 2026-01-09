Technology News
English Edition

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is now streaming on Crunchyroll, beginning the high-stakes Culling Game arc with weekly episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2026 17:23 IST
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 premieres on January 8, 2026, on Crunchyroll.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Season 3 premiered on January 8, 2026
  • First two episodes released together
  • Weekly episodes every Thursday
Advertisement

Having redefined modern shonen anime with its grim-dark storytelling and breathtaking action, Jujutsu Kaisen returns to continue in Season 3 with the thrilling Culling Game arc. However, after that Shibuya Incident, the story becomes a dangerous game of life and death for every sorcerer's willpower, resolve, and humanity. Produced by MAPPA, the season offers all-out fights, repercussions of the heart, and an anxious pace. New episodes stream on Crunchyroll and mark the opening of the high-stakes phase in which heroes blur, and the only focus is survival.

When and Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 began airing with 2 episodes on Crunchyroll on January 8th, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The trailer sets the stage for a darker Season 3, in which Gojo is sealed; Sukuna hangs over Fushiguro; and the Culling Game orchestrates fatal encounters throughout Japan, such as Yuji pitted against Yuta — with Megumi wrestling with his conscience.

Cast and Crew of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

A creation by Gege Akutami and animated at MAPPA, the voice actors Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Yuichi Nakamura, Megumi Ogata, and Junichi Suwabe breathe life into the characters with stunning animation, along with a gripping narrative.

Reception of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen is also loved globally, and Season 3 has a solid IMDb score of 8.6, with fans complimenting the animation, plot flow, and how dark and brooding things are getting with the Culling Game arc.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Jujutsu Kaisen, Crunchyroll, Crunchyroll Anime, Season 3, Culling Game arc, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Features
Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date and Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  2. Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature
  3. Realme 16 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Redmi Note 15 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  6. Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale Will Start in India on This Date
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Everyday Reliability
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Review: Premium Design Meets Everyday Reliability
  2. Elon Musk’s X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report
  3. Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? New Reports Suggest CEO May Step Down
  4. NASA May Launch Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission in Just One Month, Astronauts Ready for Flight
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced: See Bank Discounts, Offers
  6. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date and Specifications Leaked
  8. Oppo Reno 15c 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Features
  9. Red Magic 11 Air Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch; Could Arrive With 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »