Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know

Having redefined modern shonen anime with its grim-dark storytelling and breathtaking action, Jujutsu Kaisen returns to continue in Season 3 with the thrilling Culling Game arc. However, after that Shibuya Incident, the story becomes a dangerous game of life and death for every sorcerer's willpower, resolve, and humanity. Produced by MAPPA, the season offers all-out fights, repercussions of the heart, and an anxious pace. New episodes stream on Crunchyroll and mark the opening of the high-stakes phase in which heroes blur, and the only focus is survival.

When and Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 began airing with 2 episodes on Crunchyroll on January 8th, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The trailer sets the stage for a darker Season 3, in which Gojo is sealed; Sukuna hangs over Fushiguro; and the Culling Game orchestrates fatal encounters throughout Japan, such as Yuji pitted against Yuta — with Megumi wrestling with his conscience.

Cast and Crew of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

A creation by Gege Akutami and animated at MAPPA, the voice actors Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Yuichi Nakamura, Megumi Ogata, and Junichi Suwabe breathe life into the characters with stunning animation, along with a gripping narrative.

Reception of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen is also loved globally, and Season 3 has a solid IMDb score of 8.6, with fans complimenting the animation, plot flow, and how dark and brooding things are getting with the Culling Game arc.