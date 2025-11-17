Technology News
Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series

Created and directed by Taylor Sheridan, Landman is an American Political Drama Series that has finally returned with season 2.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 21:52 IST
Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Tommy returns as Landman, taking over Miller’s business and facing politics, challenges and secrets

Highlights
  • Landman is an American Political Drama Series set in West Texas
  • It stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role
  • Currently Streaming on JioHostar, in Hindi and English
Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallance, Landman is an American TV series that has finally returned with season 2. This Billy Bob starrer is a story that follows him, portraying the role of a landman who seeks to bring his company to the top when the fuel is booming. Inspired by the podcast Boomtown, this season will bring many intense challenges after Tommy takes up Monty Miller's business. The sequences of the series are worth watching, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Landman Season 2

Landman Season 2 has dropped the first episode on JioHotstar in Hindi and English. The viewers will need a subscription to watch Landman.

Official Trailer and Plot of Landman Season 2

Set in the West Texas Oil Rigs, Landman Season 2 will rightfully take the plot from the point where it left Season 1. From Tommy (Played by Billy Bob Thornton) taking up Monty Miller's business after his tragic death, to finding himself entangled in politics and the web of lies, the challenges will be more intense this season. Also, the series will explore how Monty's death impacted the company's structure. Additionally, the series will showcase how the daughters of Monty are coping with their father's death.

Cast and Crew of Landman Season 2

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, Stephen Kay, and Michael Friedman, Landman Season 2 stars Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, supported by Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolf, and more. Andrew Lockington is the music composer of Landman, while the cinematographers of the series are Robert McLachlan and Mike Parry.

Reception of Landman Season 2

Landman Season 2 has recently landed with one episode; henceforth, the reactions are awaited. The overall IMDb rating of this series is 8.2/10.

