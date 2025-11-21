Technology News
Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film

Gevi is a Tamil social drama film that follows the life of a couple where a man and his pregnant wife fight a battle against corruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2025 22:00 IST
Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Gevi is a Tamil social drama film

Highlights
  • Gevi is a Tamil social drama film
  • It explores the themes of corruption and caste discrimination
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Written by Raasi Thangadhurai and Kirubakaran Yessaiah, Gevi is an intense Tamil social drama film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The film has made history by becoming a contender for the Oscars 2026. The plot revolves around a couple, based in a remote village, who fight the battle for justice while navigating their way through corruption, marginalized caste discrimination, and tragedy. The sequences of the film are thought-provoking, and the emotions have been personified with great intensity by stellar performances from the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Gevi

The film is currently available to stream on Sun NXT. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Gevi

This Tamil drama film revolves around a couple, Malaiyan (Portrayed by Aadhavan), and Mandharai (Played by Sheela Rajkumar), who reside in a remote village named Gevi. The village does not possess a decent infrastructure, and a major drawback lies in the road and connectivity to the hospital. As a tragic landslide takes the lives of 5 villagers, the conflict ignites between Malaiyan and a political figure. Only then, the drama begin. Mandharai soon goes into labor, and now access to the hospital is challenged by the corrupted police officers and the absence of basic healthcare facilities. Now, they must navigate their way to medical help.

Cast and Crew of Gevi

Directed by Tamil Dhalayan, Gevi stars Aadhavan and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles. Other cast members include Umar Farooq, Jacqueline Lydia, Vivek Mohan, and more. The music composition has been delivered by G. Balasubramaniam and Rajaravivarma S. Likewise, the editing has been done by Hari Kumaran.

Reception of Gevi

The film was theatrically released on July 18th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of Gevi is 7.9/10.

Tamil social drama, film, SunNXT
Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film
