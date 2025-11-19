Technology News
Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Eko is a futuristic sci-fi thriller about a man uncovering a dangerous truth inside an AI-controlled system

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2025 23:26 IST
Eko (2025) is a sci-fi film on AI, identity and resistance; see its release, watch info trailer and cast

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Eko (2025) is a sci-fi film on AI, identity and resistance; see its release, watch info trailer and cast

Highlights
  • Eko (2025) is a futuristic sci-fi drama exploring human identity
  • The film releases in theatres on 21 November 2025
  • OTT release details will be announced soon
Helmed by Kishkindha Kaandam's makers, Eko is an upcoming film that blends technology in a futuristic manner. It is about human identity and their survival in a spontaneous environment of change. The picture is set in the backdrop of a future world in which an advanced system controls everything in every aspect. There is a man who finds the hidden truth that shakes the balance. This is an intense drama, featuring interesting effects and a story that explores AI and other advanced technologies from the future. Those who enjoy science fiction films would find it really captivating.

When and Where to Watch

Eko is going to come to theatres from November 21, 2025. However, it is reported that the movie might be available for streaming its theatrical run ends. The industry reports suggest that the movie might be available for streaming by the end of December or January 2026 first week. However, these are all mere speculation at this time and the actual OTT release date will be released in the near future. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hinted at another intriguing thriller from the creators of Kishkindha Kaandam. While the film doesn't tell us a great deal, it does highlight an intriguing mystery associated with Malaysian dogs and their relation to the isolated community in Kerala. It follows a person who discovers an insidious secret within the system called "Eko". And as he attempts to expose the truth, he is pursued by a cadre of elites hell bent on preserving the system's monopoly of exertion. The movie builds a tension around questions of technology, freedom, resistance and human identity.
Cast and Crew

Eko is produced by Sandeep Pradeep, who previously directed Falimy, and stars Ashokan, Binu Pappu, Narain, Vineeth, Biana Momin, and Sim Zhi Fei. It has been directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, and Bahul Ramesh is the DOP of this project, with the screenplay and story writing.

Reception

Eko has not yet been released, so the reviews are awaited, and that's why there is no IMDb rating. Although the viewers are anticipating and waiting for this sci-fi to come soon.

Eko (2025) OTT Release Date Tipped Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
