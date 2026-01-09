Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature

Homegrown brand Lava is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The company recently shared a teaser for an upcoming handset on a microblogging site, revealing a key design element. It is teased to feature a dual display, with the secondary screen located at the back of the phone, alongside the camera island. While the company has yet to reveal any details, the upcoming Lava smartphone is seen with dual rear cameras.

Lava's Upcoming Smartphone Launch

A new Lava smartphone will be launched in India soon, the company announced via an X post. Its launch date, however, has yet to be confirmed by the brand, and the teaser image mentions that it is “Coming Soon”.

There's more than one side to this story.



Coming soon.#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/BkbqqFdsGp — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 8, 2026

The social media post reveals that the handset has a smaller, rectangular secondary display at the back, which is integrated into the rectangular-shaped camera island. It is accompanied by two lens rings for the dual camera setup. The embossed text on the rear panel reveals that the unannounced Lava smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI camera setup.

In terms of design, the handset can be seen with sharp, rounded edges and a slightly raised rear camera deco. The right frame of the upcoming Lava smartphone appears to be clean, which suggests that the power and volume buttons may be placed on the left side of the frame.

The upcoming handset's moniker, however, is yet to be revealed. It is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Xiaomi 17 Pro models, which have secondary M10 displays at the back, with 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Notably, the homegrown brand has also introduced two smartphones featuring dual displays in recent years. The Lava Agni 3, launched in October 2024, is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the rear panel. Meanwhile, the Lava Blaze Duo, introduced in December 2024, also sports a 1.58-inch (228x460 pixels) AMOLED screen located on the rear panel, with a 336ppi pixel density.

As per the company, the secondary display on both of the aforementioned smartphones can be used to take selfies with the rear cameras, control music playback, and tweak settings for timers or alarms.