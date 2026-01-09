Technology News
Lava Says Next Smartphone Will Sport a Xiaomi 17 Pro-Inspired Feature

The upcoming Lava phone is teased with a rectangular secondary display at the back, integrated into the rectangular camera island.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Lava

The handset is teased to be equipped with 50-megapixel AI camera system at the back

Highlights
  • The upcoming handset features a small screen beside the camera island
  • Lava confirmed the phone will pack a 50-megapixel AI camera
  • Lava has not yet revealed the phone’s moniker or launch date
Homegrown brand Lava is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. The company recently shared a teaser for an upcoming handset on a microblogging site, revealing a key design element. It is teased to feature a dual display, with the secondary screen located at the back of the phone, alongside the camera island. While the company has yet to reveal any details, the upcoming Lava smartphone is seen with dual rear cameras.

Lava's Upcoming Smartphone Launch

A new Lava smartphone will be launched in India soon, the company announced via an X post. Its launch date, however, has yet to be confirmed by the brand, and the teaser image mentions that it is “Coming Soon”.

The social media post reveals that the handset has a smaller, rectangular secondary display at the back, which is integrated into the rectangular-shaped camera island. It is accompanied by two lens rings for the dual camera setup. The embossed text on the rear panel reveals that the unannounced Lava smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI camera setup.

In terms of design, the handset can be seen with sharp, rounded edges and a slightly raised rear camera deco. The right frame of the upcoming Lava smartphone appears to be clean, which suggests that the power and volume buttons may be placed on the left side of the frame.

The upcoming handset's moniker, however, is yet to be revealed. It is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Xiaomi 17 Pro models, which have secondary M10 displays at the back, with 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Notably, the homegrown brand has also introduced two smartphones featuring dual displays in recent years. The Lava Agni 3, launched in October 2024, is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the rear panel. Meanwhile, the Lava Blaze Duo, introduced in December 2024, also sports a 1.58-inch (228x460 pixels) AMOLED screen located on the rear panel, with a 336ppi pixel density.

As per the company, the secondary display on both of the aforementioned smartphones can be used to take selfies with the rear cameras, control music playback, and tweak settings for timers or alarms.

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Lava, Lava Agni 3, Lava Blaze Duo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 16 Pro Series With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
India Matters More Than Ever: Inside Xiaomi’s 2026 Strategy to Reclaim Market Mojo

