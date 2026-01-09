Technology News
Samsung's Bixby on OneUI 8.5 Said to Be Powered by DeepSeek, Perplexity AI Features

Samsung’s OneUI 8.5 update is said to upgrade Bixby Live with the capability of answering queries based on what’s on the screen.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 19:27 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 update is currently in the beta phase.

Highlights
  • Bixby could get new features with the OneUI 8.5 update
  • The new update was spotted in a OneUI 8.5 beta
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the reported integration into Bixby
Samsung has reportedly integrated DeepSeek and Perplexity's capabilities into its Bixby Live AI assistant to compete with Google Gemini Live. The new integration was spotted in a beta version of the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, which is based on Android 16. The update to the AI assistant is said to also introduce various new features, including the ability to export AI-generated results to documents. Moreover, users will reportedly be able to attach multiple images and videos to their queries to get responses from Bixby Live.

Bixby Live Lets Users Export AI-Generated Results on One U 8.5

X user Galaxy Techie has spotted in an unspecified beta version of the Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 update that Samsung has integrated Perplexity and DeepSeek's AI chatbot support into Bixby. In a series of screenshots shared online, the user shows that the AI-powered assistant is now capable of answering queries with Circle to Search. Bixby on OneUI 8.5 is also said to be capable of generating podcasts, music, audio files, images, videos, and documents, which can then be attached to the questions.

The screenshots also show that Bixby Live works similarly to Google's Gemini Live. Samsung's Bixby Live is tipped to feature eight agents, dubbed General, Tour Guide, Interview, Positive Support, Storyteller, Listening Ear, and Dress Matching.

Bixby Live on One UI 8.5 is said to be capable of reading the screen to generate responses. Bixby Live will also reportedly be able to take input from the phone's camera feed to solve equations and translate text. The X user added that the AI-generated captions and annotations will be automatically saved to the device.

Users will also be able to attach multiple images and documents to a single query, as per the latest leak. They can choose to share one screen or app at a time to get AI-generated results from Bixby Live. Also, Samsung is said to allow users to download the answers to their queries as a PDF, a Word file, or a text file for offline viewing.

Bixby Live is said to detect inactivity and automatically close a conversation after a while. It is worth noting that the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm the integration.

This is not the first time that reports have highlighted Perplexity's integration into Samsung's Bixby. Recently, another X user revealed that Bixby now uses Perplexity's capabilities to answer complex queries. Perplexity's icon was also spotted in Bixby's UI, next to “sources”, allowing users to check the source behind the AI-generated response.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Bixby, Samsung, Perplexity, DeepSeek, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window
Help Me Write Feature on Gmail Explained: What Is It, How to Use, and More

