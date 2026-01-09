Technology News
  Microsoft's Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window

Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window

Copilot Checkout is an in-built capability that activates when users ask for a product recommendation or run an inquiry.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 19:18 IST
Microsoft's Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout is currently available on the Copilot website in the US

Highlights
  • Currently, Copilot surfaces and allows the purchase of items from Shopify
  • PayPal and Stripe have partnered to handle the payment gateway
  • Both payment firms have also partnered with OpenAI for a similar feature
Microsoft, on Thursday, introduced Copilot Checkout, a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered shopping experience for its chatbot that allows users to make purchases right from the chat window. With this release, the Redmond-based tech giant has joined OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity in the rising trend of AI shopping tools. While the tech giant is a late entrant in this space, it has already forged partnerships with Shopify, PayPal, and Stripe for the capability. Notably, in November, the company released shopping features for Copilot in the Edge browser.

Microsoft Releases Copilot Checkout

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed the new AI shopping experience for Copilot. It is currently available in the US on the chatbot's website, with broader rollout across more regions and interfaces expected soon. Microsoft has also opened an application form for merchants who wish to onboard the experience via PayPal or Stripe. For now, eligible users can look up and purchase products listed on Shopify via Copilot.

The company pitches the new capability as a “conversation to conversion” tool, claiming that “journeys that include Copilot led to 53 percent more purchases within 30 minutes of interaction compared to those without,” and “when shopping intent is present, journeys with Copilot are 194 percent more likely to result in a purchase.”

For the end user, the experience is straightforward. They can go to Copilot's web client and write a prompt about a product they have in mind or want recommendations for. Once the chatbot suggests products (currently only those listed on Shopify), users will see an option to buy. Tapping the option will open a new pop-up window to make the payment and complete the purchase. After that, they will receive the details of the order, delivery details, and a link to track the delivery.

Interestingly, Microsoft claims that despite enabling the shopping experience on its interface, the company will not take charge of the transaction, the customer data, or the post-purchasing relationship of the merchant. It will hand over the relevant data at the time of the transaction. This was likely done to avoid a situation like Perplexity, which was handed a cease-and-desist letter by Amazon for degrading customer experience and eroding trust.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft’s Copilot Checkout Will Let Users Search, Purchase Products Without Leaving the Chat Window
