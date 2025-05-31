Technology News
The Traitor, a reality TV show, just dropped its trailer on Amazon Prime. Hosted by Karan Johar along with 20 participants, the show is set to release on June 12, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 May 2025 15:04 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

The Traitor, A Reality Show To Release on Amazon Prime

  • The Traitor just dropped it's new trailer on May 30, 2025
  • The reality show will premiere on Amazon Prime from June 12 onwards
  • Fresh episodes to go live at 8 pm every Thursday
The Traitors is a new reality show that will show 20 participants in the reality show At the same time, Karan Johar is hosting the show. On Friday, the show's makers dropped the trailer show. Unveiling almost 20 participants right, including Karan Kundra, Apporva, aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, and more. The show follows the fancy themes of surviving in the fancy castle.

When and Where to Watch The Traitor?

The Traitor, a new reality series, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime from June 12, every Thursday, featuring a fresh episode at 8:00 PM IST.

Cast and Crew of The Traitor

The Traitor cast includes Karan Johar as the host of the show. In contrast, the participant list comprises Purav Jha, Karan Kundra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

Plot of The Traitor

The synopsis of The Traitor begins with "Welcome to the Traitors- a ruthless reality TV Show. It is hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. 20 participants openly betray each other for daily eliminations, all competing for a grand prize. Behind these innocent-looking faces are the traitors who are ready to kill each night. Trust is rare in this very ruthless game, and betrayal is to be found everywhere.

Reception:

The Traitor is a reality show streaming online on Amazon Prime Video starting June 12. New episodes will be released every Thursday at 8 pm.

 

