The Traitors is a new reality show that will show 20 participants in the reality show At the same time, Karan Johar is hosting the show. On Friday, the show's makers dropped the trailer show. Unveiling almost 20 participants right, including Karan Kundra, Apporva, aka Rebel Kid, Uorfi Javed, Jasmin Bhasin, and more. The show follows the fancy themes of surviving in the fancy castle.

When and Where to Watch The Traitor?

The Traitor, a new reality series, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime from June 12, every Thursday, featuring a fresh episode at 8:00 PM IST.

Cast and Crew of The Traitor

The Traitor cast includes Karan Johar as the host of the show. In contrast, the participant list comprises Purav Jha, Karan Kundra, Harsh Gujral, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Apoorva aka Rebel Kid, Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Jasmine Bhasin, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Janvi Gaur, Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudanshu Pandey, Sahil Salathia, and Sufi Motiwala.

Plot of The Traitor

The synopsis of The Traitor begins with "Welcome to the Traitors- a ruthless reality TV Show. It is hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. 20 participants openly betray each other for daily eliminations, all competing for a grand prize. Behind these innocent-looking faces are the traitors who are ready to kill each night. Trust is rare in this very ruthless game, and betrayal is to be found everywhere.

