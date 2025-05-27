Technology News
Nine Perfect Strangers S2 Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Starrer Series

Watch Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 on Prime Video. Nicole Kidman leads a new group through healing, secrets, and drama in the Alps.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Streaming Now on Prime Video

Highlights
  • Nicole Kidman reprises her role as Masha in a new Alpine setting
  • Season 2 premiered on Prime Video India on May 22, 2025
  • Developed by David E. Kelley with a dynamic new cast and psychological de
Nine Perfect Strangers is back with its season 2, taking viewers to a mysterious Alpine retreat, Zuaberwald. There are two episodes out yet, keeping the viewers anticipating what's next. Nicole Kidman plays the role of Masha Dmitrichenko, the non-traditional wellness guru who is guiding her new guests through their transformative stages. Masha faces her past demons, and the series delves into the web of self-discovery and healing. As the strangers collide, the story takes different twists and turns keeping the viewers clutched to their seats.

When and Where to Watch

The series premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video in India with the launch of the first two episodes on May 22, 2025. Further episodes will be released weekly, creating excitement to continue with the story. It was previously released on May 21, 2025 on Hulu.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives insights into the intense story with psychological depth. With the backdrop of the Austrian Alps, the story involves nine individuals finding peace and willing to transform their health with Masha's wellness guidance. As their paths collide, secrets reveals and the line between manipulation and transformation therapy blurs.

Cast and Crew

Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers involves the cast, Nicole Kidman, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson, King Princess, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin. The series has been developed by David E. Kelley with the maintenance of signature blend of the psychological aspects of the drama.

Reception and Anticipation

With its launch of two episodes so far, there is a lot of buzz and anticipation among the viewers. Some reviewers praise it while others feel the lack of cohesion and impact than the previous one. However, the series continues to catch the attention with its quest of healing and human psychology.

 

Comments

