L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?

L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal’s political-action sequel to Lucifer, premieres in Hindi on JioHotstar May 23. A must-watch thriller!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 May 2025 14:58 IST
L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Action-Packed Movie Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mohanlal returns as Stephen Nedumpally in L2 Empuraan, now streaming on JioHotstar in Hindi

Highlights
  • L2 Empuraan earned ₹80 crores worldwide on its opening day with releasing
  • Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a reunion of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Su
  • Premieres on the OTT, JioHotstar in Hindi version on May 23, 2025
L2: Empuraan is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster film Lucifer. The film was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and scripted by Murali Gopy, and it delves deeper into the mysterious world of Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi-Abr'aam. The story is gripping with the high-octane action scenes. The film achieved 80 crores worldwide on its opening day. L2: Empuraan captivated audiences, securing its place in the Indian cinema. With a backdrop of political turmoil and personal vengeance, the sequel is quite a captivating story.

When and Where to Watch

L2: Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27, 2025, after six years of Lucifer. This film was released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The movie will now premiere on the OTT, JioHotstar, on May 23, 202,5, in the Hindi version.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of L2: Empuraan gives insight into the energetic story with a glimpse into a world of political intrigue, personal vengeance and conspiracies on a broader level. The narrative takes the viewers to Stephen Nedumpally, with a dual identity, placed in the centre of power and danger. The story takes you to the Gujarat riots of 2002, and explores themes of justice, revenge and political complexities.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Abhimanyu Singh, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in challenging roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also the director of the film. The script has been written by Murali Gopy as the writer. Ashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions and Sree Gokulam have produced the film in collaboration.

Reception and Buzz

The film has collected huge attention from critics and audiences with an IMDb rating of 6.2. There have been discussions and debates across the social media platform. L2: Empuraan is a completely resonant story with the viewers, and therefore, viewers are anticipating to watch on the OTT.

 

Comments

Further reading: L2 Empuraan, Malayalam Movies 2025, JioHotstar Releases, Political Thriller, OTT Releases, Murali Gopy, Malayalam Action Films
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal’s Action-Packed Movie Online?
