Abhishek Banerjee’s Stolen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Stolen, an investigative crime thriller starring Abhishek Banerjee and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, is all set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime on June 4, 2025. It also marks Karan Tejpal's directorial debut. The movie follows the journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station. What follows next will keep the audience engaged and hooked to their TV screens.

When and Where to Watch Stolen

Stolen, featuring Abhishek Banerjee as the lead, is all set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime on June 4, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Stolen

The top cast includes Abhishek Banerjee as Gautam Bansalm, Mia Maelzer as Jhumpa, Sahidur Rahaman as Shakti, Gopesh Koli as Bablu, Shubham as Raman Bansal, Harish Khanna as Pandit Ji, and Ankitn Sain and Parag Sharma.

Storyline of Stolen

Stolen is a psychological thriller based in rural India. Here, a baby is mysteriously kidnapped from his mother. Abhishek Banerjee is present at the location during the incident and becomes a suspect for everyone. The mother whose child has been abducted grieves with a desperate trigger to the police investigation clouded by suspicion and bias.

As the police interrogate the brothers, the story starts to expose deep societal divides and flaws in the institution. The movie explores prejudice, guilt, and the fragile nature of truth in emotionally charged situations. Abhishek's performance supports the narrative and portrays a man caught between accusation and moral conflict.Stolen is sure to keep the audience hooked but also leaves viewers questioning justice, perception, and the ubiquitous and evident human nature of accusing others.

Reception

Stolen, with Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role in the crime thriller, is all set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime on June 4, 2025. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.