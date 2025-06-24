Technology News
The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?

The Verdict is a courtroom thriller with legal drama, murder mystery, and psychological tension, now streaming on Sun NXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 June 2025 17:07 IST
Photo Credit: SunNxt

You can watch the movie on SUN NXT on June 26, 2025

Highlights
  • The Verdict is a Tamil legal thriller full of betrayal and courtroom tens
  • Streams on Sun NXT from June 26, following its theatrical release in May
  • Stars Sruthi Hariharan,Varalaxmi,and Suhasini Maniratnam in intense roles
The Verdict is a courtroom thriller set in the Tamil language, featuring a murder mystery. Krishna Shankar is making his debut as director in the film. The movie is set against the backdrop of Texas and explores the legal depth and psychological drama. It unfolds, Namrutha, who is a middle-aged Indian woman and is accused of killing an American rich woman named Elsia Sherman. With the case proceedings, the defence lawyer Maya comes to reveal various secrets which are shocking and of betrayal. There are mind games which make a shift in the justice. The film holds a gripping story with an emotional and suspenseful blend.

When and where to watch The Verdict

You can watch the movie on SUN NXT on June 26, 2025. It was released in theatres on May 30, 2025.

Trailer and Plot of The Verdict

The storyline gives you a glimpse of Namrutha, who is on trial for murdering a rich American woman. The third entry in the story is of Maya, the defence lawyer who put all her efforts to prove the innocence of Namrutha and unhide the deep conspiracy. Further, there are secrets unrevealed about the hidden affair, betrayal and other mind games that bring out many twists and turns. The narrative gets into a psychological warfare, unwrapping the true killer in this high-stakes mind conspiracy.

Cast and Crew of The Verdict

The stellar cast includes Sruthi Hariharan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vidyullekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas. The director and writer is Krishna Sankar. It has been cinematographed by Arvind Krishna.

Reception and Buzz of The Verdict

With an IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10, the movie has mixed kinds of reviews from critics and the audience. With the stronger performances of the actors and the gripping storyline, it has been liked by both the audience and critics.

 

Further reading: The Verdict OTT Release, Sruthi Hariharan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, The Verdict Tamil Movie, Sun NXT Movies, Tamil Courtroom Drama, Tamil Thriller 2025, Krishna Sankar Debut, The Verdict Plot, Murder Mystery Tamil Film
