The psychological thriller The Wasp (2024), starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 28. Directed by Guillem Morales, the film is based on the 2015 play by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, who has adapted it into a screenplay. The film explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and psychological manipulation through the story of two women who reunite after years, only for their meeting to take a dark turn.

When and Where to Watch The Wasp

The Wasp is scheduled to release in India on February 28, 2024, and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Wasp

The trailer introduces the audience to Carla and Heather, two former friends who reconnect after years apart. As their conversation unfolds, Heather makes a shocking proposition—she wants Carla to kill her husband, Simon, who has been unfaithful. What begins as an unsettling discussion quickly escalates when Carla is drugged and wakes up tied to a chair. Heather then reveals a sinister plan that intertwines their past and present, leading to an intense psychological battle.

Cast and Crew of The Wasp

Naomie Harris plays Heather Boxfield, while Natalie Dormer takes on the role of Carla Jackson. The supporting cast includes Lilly-Anne Marston-Smith as Carla's daughter, Beau Plested as Toby, and Olivia Juno Cleverley as Young Carla. Guillem Morales serves as the director, with Morgan Lloyd Malcolm adapting her own stage play into a screenplay. The film is produced by XYZ Films in collaboration with Tea Shop Productions, Royal Viking Entertainment, and Paradise City Films.

Reception of The Wasp

The Wasp has received a mixed reception from audiences and critics. On IMDb, the film holds a rating of 6.0/10, reflecting both praise for its gripping performances and criticism regarding its pacing.