Apple's purported iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models might be equipped with an aluminium frame, according to an analyst. For the past couple of years, Apple has used a titanium frame on its iPhone Pro models, after switching from stainless steel, which added a considerable amount of weight to the company's handsets. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be unveiled as the successor to last year's iPhone 16 Plus, is still expected to arrive with a titanium frame.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Could Help Apple Achieve Carbon Neutrality Goals

Citing an investor note from Haitong International Securities Group analyst Jeff Pu, MacRumors reports that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an aluminium frame. However, the fourth model in the series — the iPhone 17 Air — is still expected to sport a titanium frame, according to Pu.

The company has used aluminium for its standard iPhone model for several years now, while the company switched from aluminium to stainless steel with the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro, and subsequent premium models. With the iPhone 15 Pro, the Cupertino company began using a titanium frame, which resulted in a lighter handset.

The company doesn't typically disclose its plans for rumoured iPhone models, or other products, so the real reason for the anticipated substitution of titanium for aluminium is still unclear. The analyst suggests that the decision to use aluminium on its next smartphones could help Apple achieve its carbon neutrality goals, which have a 2030 deadline.

On the other hand, we can speculate that the purported decision to continue using titanium on the iPhone 17 Air might be related to the smartphone's durability. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be as thin as 5.5mm, making it Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. Using titanium instead of aluminium could ensure the durability of the rumoured handset.

While the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro might have an aluminium frame in common, the rumoured changes to the design of the rear camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro might not make their way to the standard model.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature the same design as the iPhone 16. Prosser recently leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro, with an elongated rear camera module.