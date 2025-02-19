Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Feature Aluminium Frame Unlike iPhone 17 Air: Report

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Feature Aluminium Frame Unlike iPhone 17 Air: Report

Apple's regular iPhone 17 model might not arrive with a redesigned rear camera module unlike other handsets in the series, according to a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2025 16:06 IST
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Feature Aluminium Frame Unlike iPhone 17 Air: Report

iPhone 17 is tipped to feature the same design as the regular iPhone 16 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 17 models this year
  • Three models in the iPhone 17 lineup might feature aluminium frames
  • The iPhone 17 Air is still expected to sport a titanium frame
Advertisement

Apple's purported iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models might be equipped with an aluminium frame, according to an analyst. For the past couple of years, Apple has used a titanium frame on its iPhone Pro models, after switching from stainless steel, which added a considerable amount of weight to the company's handsets. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be unveiled as the successor to last year's iPhone 16 Plus, is still expected to arrive with a titanium frame.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Could Help Apple Achieve Carbon Neutrality Goals

Citing an investor note from Haitong International Securities Group analyst Jeff Pu, MacRumors reports that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature an aluminium frame. However, the fourth model in the series — the iPhone 17 Air — is still expected to sport a titanium frame, according to Pu.

The company has used aluminium for its standard iPhone model for several years now, while the company switched from aluminium to stainless steel with the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro, and subsequent premium models. With the iPhone 15 Pro, the Cupertino company began using a titanium frame, which resulted in a lighter handset.

The company doesn't typically disclose its plans for rumoured iPhone models, or other products, so the real reason for the anticipated substitution of titanium for aluminium is still unclear. The analyst suggests that the decision to use aluminium on its next smartphones could help Apple achieve its carbon neutrality goals, which have a 2030 deadline.

On the other hand, we can speculate that the purported decision to continue using titanium on the iPhone 17 Air might be related to the smartphone's durability. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be as thin as 5.5mm, making it Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. Using titanium instead of aluminium could ensure the durability of the rumoured handset.

While the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro might have an aluminium frame in common, the rumoured changes to the design of the rear camera module on the iPhone 17 Pro might not make their way to the standard model.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by FrontPageTech's Jon Prosser, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature the same design as the iPhone 16. Prosser recently leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro, with an elongated rear camera module.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Superb display
  • Dual SIM support is finally an option
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XS review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 12
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Uber Adopts Zero-Commission Model for India Autorickshaw Rides to Weather Competition

Related Stories

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Feature Aluminium Frame Unlike iPhone 17 Air: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch PAK vs NZ Online
  3. OnePlus Watch 3 With 1.5-inch LTPO Screen, Google's Wear OS 5 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review
  5. Oppo, OnePlus Might Be Testing a Massive 8,000mAh Smartphone Battery
  6. Six Things We Want to See in GTA 6: Better Story, Flexible Missions and More
  7. Marvel Rivals Developer NetEase Hit With Layoffs Over 'Organisational Reasons'
  8. Gemini Advanced Users Might Soon Get Video Generation Tool and AI Agents
  9. Here's Why the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Might Sport an Aluminium Frame
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Reportedly Begin Selling Imported EVs in India by April, Showroom Locations Finalised
  2. George Lopez’s Last Stand-Up Special Muy Católico Premieres on Prime Video
  3. Dope Thief OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brian Tyree Henry Starrer Crime Series
  4. The Wasp OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer’s Thriller Online?
  5. The Wild Robot Now Streaming in India on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Marvel Rivals Development Team, Including Game Director, Laid Off Despite Game's Successful Launch
  7. Google Reportedly Teases New Features to Gemini Advanced Users, Removes Older Gemini 1.5 Models
  8. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Feature Aluminium Frame Unlike iPhone 17 Air: Report
  9. Google Pixel 10 Series Reportedly Spotted on GSMA Database With Model Numbers
  10. Uber Adopts Zero-Commission Model for India Autorickshaw Rides to Weather Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »