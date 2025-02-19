Technology News
Google Reportedly Teases New Features to Gemini Advanced Users, Removes Older Gemini 1.5 Models

Google is removing the Gemini 1.5 Flash and Gemini 1.5 Pro models from the apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Advanced subscribers will reportedly soon get agentic tools as well

Highlights
  • Gemini users can now access the 2.0 Flash Thinking with apps model
  • Google is also adding the Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental to Advanced users
  • The company reportedly teased a video generation tool to paid users
Google teased several new artificial intelligence (AI) features to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Tuesday. As per the report, these features include an AI video generation tool as well as agentic tools. However, there is no news on when these features could be shipped to users. Meanwhile, the Mountain View-based tech giant is said to be rolling out the Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental and the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI models to paid subscribers. While adding the new models, the company has also removed the older 1.5 Pro and Flash models from the AI apps.

Gemini Advanced Users Reportedly Teased New Features

According to a 9to5Google report, the tech giant shared a newsletter with Gemini Advanced subscribers teasing new features that could be available in the next few months. Without disclosing any release date, the company teased that users might soon be able to generate videos using Gemini platforms.

In the newsletter, Google reportedly mentioned, “Explore new ways to create with leading video, image, and audio generation tools.” Notably, the Gemini app already offers access to Imagen 3, the company's latest image generation model. Veo 2, the newest video generation model is currently not available to them. The tech giant might be planning to add video generation capabilities and inline editing to image generation. While audio generation could be added with its MusicLM platform.

The newsletter reportedly also mentioned agentic tools that “can take action on your behalf.” This is less speculative as Google DeepMind's Project Mariner is expected to roll out this year. Notably, Project Mariner was first unveiled at Google I/O 2024, where Gemini was shown to complete multiple complex tasks across different apps with a single prompt.

Apart from this, Gemini Advanced subscribers are also getting access to the Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking models. While the former is the most capable model in the 2.0 series, the latter is a reasoning model that comes with a transparent chain-of-thought (CoT).

Those on the free tier of the Gemini app can still access the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, which was added recently. The experimental “Thinking with apps” model is also available to free users, and it can perform reasoning-focused tasks across apps such as YouTube, Maps, and Google Search.

However, these new models come at the expense of older models, which are now being removed from the app. Gemini users will no longer be able to access the 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash models.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Gemini Advanced, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
