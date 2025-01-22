Technology News
Thiru Manickam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani's Tamil Drama Online

Samuthirakani’s Thiru Manickam debuts on Zee5 this January in multiple languages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2025 14:31 IST
Thiru Manickam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani's Tamil Drama Online

Photo Credit: YouTube/Saregama Tamil

Thiru Manickam streams on Zee5 from January 24 in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

Highlights
  • Thiru Manickam will stream on Zee5 from January 24
  • Available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam
  • Samuthirakani leads this gripping thriller drama
The Tamil film Thiru Manickam, starring Samuthirakani and Bharathiraja, is set for its digital release after a theatrical debut on December 27, 2024. Directed by Nandha Periyasamy, the thriller drama explores the challenges faced by a principled individual who stands firm despite adversity. The film, despite receiving mixed reviews, did not achieve substantial box-office success. With its upcoming digital premiere, it aims to reach a wider audience in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch Thiru Manickam

The digital release of Thiru Manickam has been confirmed by Zee5. Starting January 24, 2025, the film will be available for streaming in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Zee5 announced the release date on its social media, creating anticipation among fans of Tamil cinema. Subscribers can now watch this compelling narrative from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thiru Manickam

The trailer of Thiru Manickam hints at a gripping tale centered around a man pursued relentlessly for his altruistic actions. Battling societal opposition, the protagonist's unwavering resolve to live and overcome hardships forms the crux of the story. The trailer effectively sets the tone for a narrative filled with drama, suspense, and emotional depth.

Cast and Crew of Thiru Manickam

The film boasts a stellar ensemble, including Samuthirakani, Bharathiraja, Ilavarasu, Nassar, Vadivukkarasi, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, and Ananya. Directed by Nandha Periyasamy, it has been produced by GP Rekha Ravikumar, Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil. Music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekar, adding to the emotional and narrative depth of the story.

Reception of Thiru Manickam

Upon its theatrical release, Thiru Manickam received great reviews with people praising its storytelling and performances. It has an IMDb rating of 9.4 / 10.

 

Further reading: Thiru Manickam, Tamil Movies, Samuthirakani, Zee5, Tamil OTT Release, Bharathiraja
Thiru Manickam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani's Tamil Drama Online
