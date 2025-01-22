Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event today (January 22) in San Jose, California. According to a new report, customers who pre-order the upcoming flagship devices may receive more benefits than just a free upgrade to higher storage variants. The company will reportedly offer a complimentary charger along with the Galaxy S25 models as part of the offer. Notably, Samsung has already commenced Galaxy S25 pre-orders in India and other regions ahead of the global launch today.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Order Benefits

In a report by the French publication Dealabs Magazine, tipster @billbil_kun leaked the pre-order benefits that Samsung might roll out with its upcoming flagship devices. The South Korean technology conglomerate has a track record of offering a free upgrade to higher storage configuration models to customers who pre-reserve them. Thus, those who purchase the 128GB model are eligible to receive an upgrade to a 256GB storage variant, and so on.

But this year, there may be other perks too. The tipster suggests that Samsung could also offer better trade-in values to customers who exchange their old devices for the new models in the Galaxy S25 lineup. Additionally, a free charger may also be bundled along with pre-orders.

While historically companies offered a charger in the box, Apple was one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to sell it separately as an additional accessory, and Samsung soon followed suit with its Galaxy S21 series in 2021. As of now, Samsung buyers only receive the USB Type-C cable with purchase of a Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price

The report highlights that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series price may start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the 128GB model. With Samsung's expected pre-order offers, the same price is speculated to be applicable for the 256GB storage variant too.

Meanwhile, the base 256GB storage variants of Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra are reported to be priced at EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs. 1,32,000), respectively.