The latest Disney Hotstar series, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, explores teenage love marred by caste and class divides, streaming from Nov 22.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

A new series titled Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is making its way to Disney Hotstar.

  • Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar releases on Disney Hotstar on Nov 22
  • Stars Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu in their first OTT roles
  • A story of love, caste conflict, and revenge set in Uttar Pradesh
A new series titled Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is making its way to Disney+ Hotstar, bringing a unique love story to audiences. Directed by Shraddha Pasi Jayarath, the series is expected to be an intense journey through young love, heartbreak, and social conflict. Featuring Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu in their first major roles, the show centres around two teenagers from different backgrounds who find themselves separated by societal barriers. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the storyline is said to capture both the romantic and emotional struggles of the lead characters.

When and Where to Watch Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

The series will premiere on Disney Hotstar, with streaming set to start on November 22, 2024. The OTT platform revealed the streaming date on its official X handle. This highly anticipated series aims to appeal to fans of dramatic love stories with a modern twist, promising an intense mix of romance, betrayal, and revenge.

Official Trailer and Plot of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

The trailer, now available on Disney Hotstar, has already sparked curiosity. It showcases the beginning of young love between Kuldeep (played by Dhaval Thakur) and Shanvika (played by Sanchita Basu), who meet on their way to school. Despite their close bond, differences in their caste and class create obstacles they cannot ignore. The trailer hints at Shanvika's bold approach, as she openly confesses her feelings to Kuldeep, setting the tone for the relationship's intense journey. Scenes of affection, including a brief kiss between the two, suggest the story's realistic and modern portrayal of teenage relationships.

Cast and Crew of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

The series is led by new talents Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu, both of whom share their experiences about taking on such emotionally demanding roles. Dhaval explained how he immersed himself in his character, Kuldeep, to understand his struggles, while Sanchita expressed her enjoyment in portraying the carefree yet passionate Shanvika. The show is produced by Bombay Show Studios LLP, with Shraddha Pasi Jayarath as the director.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Notepad With Text Rewrite Feature in Preview
Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design, Charging Details Surface Online; May Offer Wireless Charging
