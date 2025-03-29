Mr Housekeeping Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know

The Tamil romantic comedy Mr Housekeeping is now streaming. Directed by Arun Ravichandran, the film hit theatres earlier this year with Losliya Mariyanesan and Hari Bhaskar in lead roles. The story follows a young man who takes up a housekeeping job at the home of his former college mate, who once turned him down. As they reconnect, their changing friendship takes centre stage. The film is available on Aha Tamil from March 25, with OTTplay Premium users getting a discounted viewing option.

When and Where to Watch Mr Housekeeping

The film is streaming on Aha Tamil. It was released on the platform on March 25. The announcement was made by Aha Tamil through social media posts.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mr Housekeeping

The trailer of Mr Housekeeping gives a glimpse into a heartfelt yet fun-filled story. It follows a young man who becomes a housekeeper at the home of a woman he once had feelings for. With her engagement approaching, their interactions take an unexpected turn. The film weaves romance and comedy together, exploring how relationships change with time.

Cast and Crew of Mr Housekeeping

Losliya Mariyanesan and Hari Bhaskar play the lead roles. Supporting roles are played by Ilavarasu, Shah Ra, and Rayan. The film is directed by Arun Ravichandran and produced by Sri Thenandal Films and Invate Media. Cinematography is handled by Kulothungavarman R, while Rama Subbu has edited the film. The music is composed by Osho Venkat.