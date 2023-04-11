Tooth Pari: When Love Bites just got a trailer. Ahead of its release on April 20, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic horror starring Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Tanya Maniktala (Flames).

Helmed by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta, Tooth Pari teases the audience with the caption ‘an impossible love story,' charting the connection between a bloodthirsty vampire and her shy next-door dentist. The series is about an apparent simple love story taking a complete U-turn. The trailer shows veteran actor Revathy in an intriguing avatar — as a headstrong pagan Luna Luka, who is aware of the vampires' resurgence in the modern world after years of hibernation and would stop at nothing to thwart them.

Sikandar Kher (Monica, O My Darling) plays a police officer investigating the vampire attacks in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Adil Hussain and Tilottoma Shome's get-up also invoke curiosity as to whether they're in cahoots with Luka.

The poster shows Shantanu, in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya, playing a patient, Rumi, holding a tooth in her hand. In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards piquing fans' curiosity. A promo from last month revealed hinted that during the surgery, Rumi accidentally ends up tasting the dentist's blood, serving as the catalyst for the love story.

Sharing the trailer, Shantanu wrote, “In-biting you to witness this impossible love story between a human doctor and a khooni vampire.” Tanya wrote on her Insta-story, “Twisted love, secret worlds, vampires amongst humans — with Rumi at the centre of it all — and she's only just getting started…”

Apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is known for his dancing skills. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in Gangubai Kathiawadi, opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

The series will be streaming on Netflix from April 20.

