Tooth Pari: When Love Bites Trailer Tease Vampire Romance in the Streets of Kolkata

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites premieres April 20 on Netflix.

By ANI with inputs from Gadgets 360 | Updated: 11 April 2023 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ @NetflixIndia

The series stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala

  • The series is directed by Pratim Dasgupta
  • It is about an apparent simple love story taking a complete U-turn
  • The caption of the series is ‘an impossible love story’

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites just got a trailer. Ahead of its release on April 20, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic horror starring Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Tanya Maniktala (Flames).

Helmed by Bengali director Pratim Dasgupta, Tooth Pari teases the audience with the caption ‘an impossible love story,' charting the connection between a bloodthirsty vampire and her shy next-door dentist. The series is about an apparent simple love story taking a complete U-turn. The trailer shows veteran actor Revathy in an intriguing avatar — as a headstrong pagan Luna Luka, who is aware of the vampires' resurgence in the modern world after years of hibernation and would stop at nothing to thwart them.

Sikandar Kher (Monica, O My Darling) plays a police officer investigating the vampire attacks in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Adil Hussain and Tilottoma Shome's get-up also invoke curiosity as to whether they're in cahoots with Luka.

The poster shows Shantanu, in the role of a dentist, holding forceps and Tanya, playing a patient, Rumi, holding a tooth in her hand. In the title, the letter 'R' of the word 'Pari' is written backwards piquing fans' curiosity. A promo from last month revealed hinted that during the surgery, Rumi accidentally ends up tasting the dentist's blood, serving as the catalyst for the love story.

Sharing the trailer, Shantanu wrote, “In-biting you to witness this impossible love story between a human doctor and a khooni vampire.” Tanya wrote on her Insta-story, “Twisted love, secret worlds, vampires amongst humans — with Rumi at the centre of it all — and she's only just getting started…”

Apart from daily soaps, Shantanu is known for his dancing skills. He grabbed the eyeballs of the audience at large in Gangubai Kathiawadi, opposite Alia Bhatt. Tanya rose to fame in Shimit Amin and Mira Nair's screen adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

The series will be streaming on Netflix from April 20.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Release Date 20 April 2023
  • Genre Fantasy, Romance, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Tanya Maniktala, Shantanu Maheshwari, Revathi, Adil Hussain, Sikandar Kher
  • Director
    Pratim Dasgupta
Further reading: Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Netflix, Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala
