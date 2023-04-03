Technology News

Netflix April 2023 Releases: Beef, Indian Matchmaking Season 3, Tooth Pari When Love Bites, and More

Keri Russell-led The Diplomat, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always are also part of the list.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 April 2023 13:05 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Steven Yeun in a still from Beef

Netflix has two Indian originals in store for us in April — Tooth Pari: When Love Bites and Indian Matchmaking season 3. The former is a romantic horror series set in Kolkata, which sees a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falling in love with a shy dentist during one of her appointments. The series stars Tanya Maniktala (Flames) and Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi) as leads, and premieres April 20 on Netflix. A day later, Sima Taparia returns for a third season of Indian Matchmaking, the unscripted docuseries which sees her pairing up South Asian singles in India and abroad. It returns with eight new episodes on April 21.

On the global side of things, we've got the Steven Yeun (Minari) and Ali Wong-led (Birds of Prey) Beef, a comedy-drama series, wherein a heated road-rage incident burrows into their minds and sparks a long-running feud between the two. Created by Lee Sun Jin (Dave), the A24 series focuses on how easily humans project their personal problems onto another nameless, faceless person as an excuse for everything. All 10 episodes of Beef are out April 6 on Netflix.

Chase that down with Hunger, a Thai film which sees a street cook (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying) pushing herself to the limit, after having accepted an invitation to join the fine-dining industry under the guidance of a ruthless chef. It's what you'd get if you were to blend the stressful conditions of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen with the visual rawness of FX's The Bear, all compiled within a 130-minute runtime. Hunger releases April 8.

hunger netflix april 2023 hunger netflix april 2023

Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying-led Hunger is out April 8
Photo Credit: Netflix

Obsession is a new erotic limited series that traces a respected London surgeon's love affair with his son's fiancée, which soon devolves into an infatuation, forming cracks in their daily lives. It drops April 13 on the platform.

Then there's Queenmaker, a South Korean series where an adept fixer (Kim Hee-ae) jumps into politics and uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer (Moon So-ri) into the position of the next mayor, and in the process, take down her former employer. Queenmaker will be available for streaming on April 14. After that, there's Phenomena, a 1990s-set Spanish horror that follows three middle-aged female paranormal investigators — Sagrario (Belén Rueda), Paz (Gracia Olayo) Gloria (Toni Acosta) — on a new case when their leader Father Pilón randomly disappears. Phenomena releases April 14 on Netflix.

Picking up right after the events of The Last Kingdom series where King Edward (Timothy Innes) passed away, Seven Kings Must Die sees the battle for the crown intensify. Now, Uthred (Alexander Dreymon) must step up and rally his comrades across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England. The fantasy epic releases April 14.

Based on the novel ‘The Flight Portfolio,' Transatlantic is a seven-part drama series that traces the activities of the Emergency Rescue Committee. In it, an American journalist and their allies form a scrappy rescue mission to arrange safe passage out of France and into America for over 2,000 refugees in the 1940s. The limited series stars Gillian Jacobs (Community), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), and Lucas Englander (The Witcher) as leads, and drops April 7.

transatlantic netflix april 2023 transatlantic netflix april 2023

Lucas Englander and Cory Michael Smith in a still from Transatlantic
Photo Credit: Anika Molnar/ Netflix

On a more lighthearted note, John Mulaney returns with his fourth stand-up comedy special for Netflix, Baby J on April 25. After her comedy series Wellmania from last month, Celeste Barber is back with a new comedy special ‘Fine, thanks,' getting personal about marriages, mental health, and celebrity-branded sex toys. On April 19, we've got Power Rangers coming back to screens with a new movie, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, where the team reunites to thwart a familiar threat from the past and once again become the heroes the world needs. Then there's Oh Belinda, where a young actress's (Neslihan Atagül) life takes a madcap turn upon agreeing to star in a TV commercial and suddenly gets whisked into her character's world.

Longest Third Date is a quarantine love story documentary that focuses on Khani and Matt's relationship, who met on a dating app and in a spur-of-the-moment, decided to fly to Costa Rica. Unfortunately, that's when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting lockdowns and travel restrictions in place, turning their momentary vacation into a months-long adventure. Longest Third Date is coming to Netflix on April 18.

Meanwhile, Keri Russell (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will star in The Diplomat as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands a high-profile position as an ambassador to the UK amidst an international crisis — posing severe implications for her marriage. The Diplomat premieres April 20.

Netflix April 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in April 2023. All Netflix Originals have been marked in bold.

April 1
Blippi's Adventures (Collection 7)
Hotel Transylvania
Beyblade Burst Surge: Season 1
Zathura: A Space Adventure

April 2
War Sailor

April 4
My Name is Mo'Nique
The Signing

April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now

April 6
Beef

April 7
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Thicker than Water
Transatlantic
Chupa
Oh Belinda

April 8
Hunger

April 10
Cocomelon: Season 8

April 11 Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman

April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
Operation: Nation
Celeste Barber Fine, thanks
Smother-in-Law: Season 2

April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
Florida Man: Season 1
Obsession: Season 1
Running for my Truth: Alex Schwazer: Season 1

April 14
Phenomena
Queenmaker: Season 1
Weathering
Queens on the Run
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2

April 18
How to Get Rich: Season 1
Longest Third Date

April 19
Chimp Empire: Season 1
The Marked Heart: Season 2 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20
The Diplomat: Season 1
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites: Season 1

April 21
One More Time
Rough Diamonds: Season 1
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
A Tourist's Guide to Love
Chokehold

April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

April 25
John Mulaney: Baby J

April 26
Love After Music: Season 1
Kiss, Kiss!

April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
Sweet Tooth: Season 2
The Matchmaker
Sharkdog: Season 3

April 28
AKA
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 1

Also releasing in April
The Best Man Holiday

