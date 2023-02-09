Technology News

Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up

Google's AI chatbot was asked a question about what to tell a nine-year-old about discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 February 2023 11:10 IST
Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is battling to preserve its two-decade dominance of the web search industry

Highlights
  • Google announced on Wednesday AI-induced improvements across products
  • Analysts suggested Google rushed its announcement
  • Google Vice President did not give timeline for a public release

Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), but a mistake in an ad caused its share price to tank.

The search engine giant is rushing into the space after the bot ChatGPT caught the imagination of web users around the world with its ability to generate essays, speeches and even exam papers in seconds.

Microsoft has announced a multimillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and unveiled new products on Tuesday, while Google tried to steal the march a day earlier by announcing its "Bard" alternative.

The bots are quickly being integrated into search engines and Google is battling to preserve its two-decade dominance of the web search industry.

But astronomers on Twitter quickly noticed that Google's Bard had given out an error in an ad on Twitter touting its new technology.

In the ad, the bot was asked about what to tell a nine-year-old about discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.

It incorrectly offered the response that the telescope was the first to take pictures of a planet outside Earth's solar system, when that honour actually belongs to the European Very Large Telescope.

The mess-up sent the share price spiralling down by more than seven percent on Wednesday with investors also underwhelmed by the latest announcements.

Before the problem emerged, Google Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan told an event in Paris that Bard was now being used by "trusted testers" but did not give a timeline for a public release, which is expected within weeks.

Analysts have suggested Google rushed its announcement under pressure from Microsoft, but Raghavan denied the claim.

"This has been a multiyear journey," he said, adding that no single event had "dramatically changed the course" of Google's plans.

Google executives announced on Wednesday several AI-induced improvements across products including maps, translation and its image recognition tool Lens.

Microsoft has similarly said it will incorporate AI into its Office suite and Teams messaging app.

But its promise to soup up its much-maligned Bing search engine put it on a collision course with Google, which has dominated the field for two decades.

AI chatbots like ChatGPT hold the promise of supplying users with ready-made answers from multiple sources, replacing the familiar list of links and ads that have been Google's bread and butter for two decades.

Media reports said the overnight success of ChatGPT was designated a "code red" threat at Google with founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page -- who left several years ago -- brought back to brainstorm ideas and fast-track a response.

The pressure to act was heightened last week when Google parent Alphabet posted disappointing results and announced it was laying off 12,000 employees.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ChatGPT, Google, Goolge Bard, Bard, Microsoft, AI
BTC, ETH Fall Alongside Majority Popular Altcoins, Losses Turn Crypto Charts Red
Featured video of the day
A Sneak Peek at Asus and Samsung's 2023 Laptops

Related Stories

Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix's Crackdown on Password Sharing Begins Today in These Countries
  2. OnePlus 11R 5G First Impressions: New 'Value' Flagship
  3. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Reportedly Up to 21 Percent Faster Than Galaxy S23 Ultra
  5. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  6. Jio Is Rolling Out Its True 5G Services in These 10 Cities
  7. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Up to 39 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  8. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  9. Fire-Boltt Dagger Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Indian Variant's AnTuTu Score Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, Zootopia Sequel in Development, Says Disney
  2. Google Bard Chatbot Blunders in Ad Touting New Technology as Competition With Microsoft Heats Up
  3. BTC, ETH Fall Alongside Majority Popular Altcoins, Losses Turn Crypto Charts Red
  4. Disney to Lay Off 7,000 Workers to Cut Costs, Restructure Company in Sweeping Revamp by CEO Bob Iger
  5. Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Begins in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain
  6. Pixel 7 Pro Costs $413 to Make, Over 50 Percent Parts Are Made by Samsung: Counterpoint Research
  7. Foxconn in Serious Talks With Karnataka Government Over Investment Plans
  8. Government Doesn't Control Social Media Intermediaries: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  9. TikTok Could Face Stricter EU Online Content Rules Under Digital Services Act
  10. Uber Earned Profits in 2022 as Demands for Airport, Office Rides Increased in Post-Pandemic World
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.