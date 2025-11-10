Technology News
Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Vantara Sanctuary Stories, a new docuseries, is now available to stream on Jio Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 November 2025 22:10 IST
Vantara Sanctuary Stories Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Vantara Sanctuary Stories docuseries hosted by Forrest Galante now streaming on Jio Hotstar

Highlights
  • Vantara Sanctuary Stories, six episodes of Season 1, is hosted by Forrest
  • The docuseries covers the stories of the injured animals, like elephants
  • It highlights advanced facilities and medical care for wildlife preservat
Vantara Sanctuary Stories, hosted by Forrest Galante, is now streaming on JioHotstar. The main objective of the wildlife sanctuary is to protect, rescue, rehabilitate, and conserve animals. The series shows the stories of rescued animals like an Elephant named Madhuri, and the specialised care provided by focusing on the sanctuary's holistic approach, emphasizes on the medical care, thereby developing trust between animals and humans. Here is everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Vantara Sanctuary Stories?

The docuseries Vantara Sanctuary Stories Season 1, with the six episodes hosted by Forrest Galante, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew

The American biologist and TV host Forrest Galante hosts Vantara Sanctuary Stories. The documentary shows the Vantara wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, sub-headed by Anant Ambani. As of now, the crew and production details have not been publicised.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vantara

The trailer and the docuseries, in the form of six episodes, show the work of Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, subheaded by Anant Ambani and the docuseries is hosted by the popular TV host Forrest Galante, and the animals and caretakers at the facility.

The plot of Vantara Sanctuary Stories involves the rescue, rehabilitation and conservation work at Anant Ambani's Vantara Sanctuary in Gujarat. The docuseries covers the stories of injured and rescued animals like the Elephant named Madhuri. The mistreatment and injuries through the holistic treatment and environmental care with the advanced facilities at the centre highlight the tiger from Pancham. The docuseries aims at the themes of human-animal bond, resilience, and hope by showing what the sanctuary is like as a safe net for the animals and how it restores the balance of their lives.

Reception

Vantara Sanctuary Stories, a new docuseries based on the wildlife of Gujarat's Vantara, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar, as of now there is no IMDB rating available.

 

