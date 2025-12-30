Eko OTT Release Date Update: Know Everything This Gripping Malayalam Mystery Thriller

Eko is a captivating story in a Malayalam thriller loaded with suspense, truths, and secrets. It happens to be in the backdrop of the eerie hill station. The story fits well as a puzzle and keeps you predicting it throughout, as there are many unexplained twists and turns. Shot in the forests covered with fog, this movie gives you an atmospheric storyline and a wonderful screenplay. Coming from a small budget, it has gained a lot of attention from the viewers as it has become the most talked-about piece with its mystery.

When and Where to Watch

Eko is on the OTT from December 31, 2025, and it was in theatres for almost a month.

Trailer and Plot

Eko's trailer tells about the long-buried secrets wrapped in the hills, which are not known by the people who live nearby. Villagers find a man, Kuriachan, whose whole life was spent finding many truths buried over there. When more characters reached the place, lots of strange incidents happened. The story opens up, and it reveals different connections between old issues and the mystery. One hint leads to another, and opens up suspense one by one.

Cast and Crew

Dinjith Ayyathan is the director of Eko, and the film is written and cinematographed by Bahul Ramesh. The film is bolstered by an impressive ensemble comprising Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, Biana Momin, and others who all lend life to the interesting characters. This helps the movie feel less like a generic thriller but still more gripping and intense thanks to the effective music, editing, and art direction.

Reception

The movie has collected a lot of attention online on social media and is loved by critics with an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10.