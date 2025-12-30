Technology News
English Edition

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is an upcoming Tamil sports drama series that stars Vikranth in the lead role. The series will drop four episodes weekly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 December 2025 12:35 IST
LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket will premiere on January 1st, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is an upcoming Tamil sports drama web series
  • It stars Vikranth in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on January 1st, 2026, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is an upcoming Tamil sports drama web series scheduled to release soon on digital screens. This web series follows a former promising cricketer turned coach, who is tasked with training a struggling team. However, things will turn complicated when the team members show stubbornness, while the series will further explore the themes of redemption and second chances. The sequences of this web series are promising, and with the stellar starcast, the viewers are keen for its release.

When and Where to Watch LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This web series will premiere on January 1, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. This is a long-format series that will drop four episodes weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This sports drama revolves around Rangan (Portrayed by Vikranth), a former cricketer with a failed career, who takes up the responsibility as a coach to train the underdogs. While he aims to achieve success and enhance the academy's legacy, he struggles with the misfit students. Significantly, the dynamics take a turn when an emerging bowler begins to play in accordance with these instructions.

Soon, the team began with their winning spree, and the relationship between the coach and players commenced for the betterment. The series explores Rangan's journey navigating his way to success, while dealing with his failures, past, and second chances.

Cast and Crew of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

Written by Aruna Rakhee, this web series stars Vikranth in the lead role, followed by Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, Vishwa Mithran, Nikhil Nair, and others. The director of the web series is Ganesh Karthikeyan, whereas the production has been done by Atele Factory.

Reception of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This web series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LBW: Love Beyond Wicket, sports drama series, Tamil Drama, JioHotstar, IMDB rating
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CD Projekt Sells DRM-Free PC Games Storefront GOG to Its Co-Founder for $25.2 Million
Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline and Key Specifications Tipped; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
LBW: Love Beyond Wicket OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Drama Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  7. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »