LBW: Love Beyond Wicket is an upcoming Tamil sports drama web series scheduled to release soon on digital screens. This web series follows a former promising cricketer turned coach, who is tasked with training a struggling team. However, things will turn complicated when the team members show stubbornness, while the series will further explore the themes of redemption and second chances. The sequences of this web series are promising, and with the stellar starcast, the viewers are keen for its release.

When and Where to Watch LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This web series will premiere on January 1, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. This is a long-format series that will drop four episodes weekly.

Official Trailer and Plot of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This sports drama revolves around Rangan (Portrayed by Vikranth), a former cricketer with a failed career, who takes up the responsibility as a coach to train the underdogs. While he aims to achieve success and enhance the academy's legacy, he struggles with the misfit students. Significantly, the dynamics take a turn when an emerging bowler begins to play in accordance with these instructions.

Soon, the team began with their winning spree, and the relationship between the coach and players commenced for the betterment. The series explores Rangan's journey navigating his way to success, while dealing with his failures, past, and second chances.

Cast and Crew of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

Written by Aruna Rakhee, this web series stars Vikranth in the lead role, followed by Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, Vishwa Mithran, Nikhil Nair, and others. The director of the web series is Ganesh Karthikeyan, whereas the production has been done by Atele Factory.

Reception of LBW: Love Beyond Wicket

This web series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.