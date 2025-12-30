Innocent (2025) is a Malayalam drama that tells the story of a disciplined man whose routine-driven life slowly begins to change.
Malayalam cinema has always been about real, grounded stories, and Innocent (2025) is another fine addition to that tradition. Directed by Satheesh Thanvi, the film examines the ordinary life of a man whose monotonous schedule is nothing but his existence, and how minor variations throw him into emotional turbulence. The movie Innocent is less about noise and drama or high-stakes showdowns; it's more of a series that finds its rhythm when filming the mundane: Jo is one of us imperfect people trying to stop ourselves from suffocating. The film has been released digitally, and it is finally getting some attention for its straightforward style.
Innocent (2025) is streaming on SainaPlay. The movie has started streaming from December 29, 2025 and can be viewed by availing a subscription on the SainaPlay OTT application or website.
The trailer creates a pensive, introspective mood as it presents Vinod, who is a planner personified and lives in routine. As his ordered world is disrupted by a series of subtle events, the film sensitively delves into loneliness, emotional repression, and inner vulnerability.
Innocent is directed by Satheesh Thanvi and written by Shihab Karunagapally, Satheesh Thanvi, and Sarji Vijayan. It stars Althaf Salim, Anarkali Marikar, Joemon Jyothir, Kili Paul, Azees Nedumangad, Anna Prasad , and Vineeth Thattil David as the characters that give sensible, grounded performances which suit the realistic mood of the movie.
Reception Innocent has garnered mixed positive reviews from the viewers of slow, narrative-driven movies, and its IMDb Rating is 6.0/10.
