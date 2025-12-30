Samsung Galaxy S26 series will reportedly be launched by the South Korean tech giant in global markets, including India, in February 2026. The smartphone maker is expected to host a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event for the unveiling of the lineup, which is said to comprise the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. Now, new details have emerged about the Ultra model's camera improvements. Recent reports suggest that the phone will continue to feature a quad rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) claims that the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will ship with various improvements in the camera department. The post, which is in Chinese, claims that the device will have improvements to the camera, such as reduced glare and improved lenses with a new coating.

If this is true, it will help the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra capture better images under direct sunlight or when the light source is directly pointed towards its cameras. Usually, under such circumstances, when a beam of light hits the camera lens, it scatters, causing the photograph to appear blurry and disoriented. However, with this reported improvement, this particular problem will be resolved.

Samsung has also reportedly managed to resolve an issue that is said to have impacted the camera performance of the previous Galaxy S series handsets, where the subject's skin might not have been accurately reproduced in photos captured with the smartphone. However, the company has yet to acknowledge these alleged issues, or indicate whether it will offer improved hardware on its upcoming smartphones, so the leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Last month, a report indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra would carry a similar camera configuration as its predecessor. The rumoured flagship handset will reportedly be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities, coupled with another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering 5x optical zoom capabilities.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The tech giant will reportedly launch its flagship Galaxy S26 series in February 2026 at a significantly higher price, as it struggles to keep the manufacturing costs and prices of components in check. More details are expected to surface as the expected launch date nears.