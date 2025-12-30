Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Camera Improvements Including Upgraded Lenses, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in February 2026, along with the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 December 2025 16:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Camera Improvements Including Upgraded Lenses, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could carry quad rear cameras
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones
Samsung Galaxy S26 series will reportedly be launched by the South Korean tech giant in global markets, including India, in February 2026. The smartphone maker is expected to host a dedicated Galaxy Unpacked event for the unveiling of the lineup, which is said to comprise the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. Now, new details have emerged about the Ultra model's camera improvements. Recent reports suggest that the phone will continue to feature a quad rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) claims that the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will ship with various improvements in the camera department. The post, which is in Chinese, claims that the device will have improvements to the camera, such as reduced glare and improved lenses with a new coating.

If this is true, it will help the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra capture better images under direct sunlight or when the light source is directly pointed towards its cameras. Usually, under such circumstances, when a beam of light hits the camera lens, it scatters, causing the photograph to appear blurry and disoriented. However, with this reported improvement, this particular problem will be resolved.

Samsung has also reportedly managed to resolve an issue that is said to have impacted the camera performance of the previous Galaxy S series handsets, where the subject's skin might not have been accurately reproduced in photos captured with the smartphone. However, the company has yet to acknowledge these alleged issues, or indicate whether it will offer improved hardware on its upcoming smartphones, so the leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Last month, a report indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra would carry a similar camera configuration as its predecessor. The rumoured flagship handset will reportedly be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel primary shooter. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities, coupled with another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, offering 5x optical zoom capabilities.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The tech giant will reportedly launch its flagship Galaxy S26 series in February 2026 at a significantly higher price, as it struggles to keep the manufacturing costs and prices of components in check. More details are expected to surface as the expected launch date nears.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Cameras, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to Launch With Camera Improvements Including Upgraded Lenses, Tipster Claims
