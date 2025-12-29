Technology News
English Edition

Meant For You (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Turkish Film

Meant For You (2025) is a Turkish romantic drama now streaming on Prime Video India, offering a calm, emotional story centered on love and destiny.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 December 2025 22:30 IST
Meant For You (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Turkish Film

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Meant For You (2025) Turkish romance on Prime Video India. Watch info, plot & IMDb status.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Turkish romantic drama directed by Hasan Doğan
  • Released in 2025 and streaming now in India
  • Available exclusively on Prime Video
Advertisement

Turkish cinema keeps on being loved around the world, and Meant For You (2025) is a good reason why emotionally based stories travel. Directed by Hasan Doğan, the film focuses on the sort of tear-down-the-walls emotion and soft romance, in which two people are destined to meet when they least expect it. Unlike loud, spastic romances, Meant For You takes a gentle route as it portrays feelings, moments, and personal connections. The movie is streaming in India, and it is gradually catching the fancy of all viewers who appreciate stories that are heartfelt and layered emotionally.

When and Where to Watch Meant For You (2025)

Meant For You (2025) streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video through website, apps, and smart TVs with an active Prime subscription; 30-day free trial for new users.

Trailer and Plot of Meant For You (2025)

The trailer makes for a quiet, emotional love story influenced by fate and sensitive realism as it follows two individuals whose destined bond compels an examination of the implications that follow love, timing, past decisions, and serious commitment as feelings intensify.

Cast and Crew of Meant For You (2025)

The Turkish romance drama directed by Hasan Doğan boasts a solid cast that gives measured and emotionally robust performances in keeping with the story's grounded tone.

Reception of Meant For You (2025)

The story of Meant For You (2025) is recent and newly accessible to audiences; henceforth, the IMDb rating has not yet been updated.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Video, OTT, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish
Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Related Stories

Meant For You (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Turkish Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Launch at a Higher Price in 2026
  2. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Might Cost in India
  3. Vijay Sales Announces Apple Days Sale With Offers on These Apple Products
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price Range Leaked, Might Cost More in India
  5. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Vivo Y31d Confirmed to Launch Soon, Will Feature This Large Battery
  7. Samsung to Showcase New Soundbars, Wireless Speakers at CES 2026
  8. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Surfaces on Certification Website Ahead of 2026 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. New Electrochemical Method Doubles Hydrogen Output While Cutting Energy Costs
  2. JWST Spots Most Distant Supernova Ever, From 730 Million Years After Big Bang
  3. ISRO Plans Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota in Four Years to Support Heavier Satellites
  4. ISS Microgravity Experiment Reveal How Particles Behave Without Gravity
  5. Fusion Reactors Could Generate Axions, Offering a New Path to Detect Dark Matter
  6. Meant For You (2025) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Turkish Film
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Americana (2025) Now Streaming on Prime Video: What To Know About This Darkly Comic Crime Thriller
  9. Motorola Signature India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Fabric Finish
  10. Foxconn’s Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »