X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie

X&Y, a comedy drama, was released in theatres in June and is now out on the OTT platform Sun NXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 July 2025 22:13 IST
X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

X&Y, a Kannada comedy drama, is now streaming on Sun NXT

Highlights
  • X&Y, a fan-favorite comedy-drama, is now available on Sun NXT
  • An unborn soul is sent to Earth with a task from the creator
  • The soul endures pain on Earth and longs to go back for good
X&Y is a Kannada film released in theatres in June. This comedy-drama is quite popular amongst the fans. It has now been released on the OTT platform Sun NXT. Directed by D. Satya Prakash, this movie covers the story of an unborn soul eager to experience life. He pleads to the creator of life to send him to Earth. He is sent on a mission to unite his parents and ensure their union, and only then can he be born and experience life.

Where and Where to Watch X&Y?

X&Y Kannada comedy drama, which was released last month, is now streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by D Satya Prakash, along with other writers Nagendra H.S., Padmanabha Bhat Shevkar, and executive producer Madan Katokar, with other co-producers. The star cast comprises D Satya Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Nataraj S Bhat, Kadur Dharmanna, Doddanna, Sai Krishna, Manjunath Nayekar, Atharva Prakash, Harini Shreekanth and Veena Sundar.

The Storyline

X&Y is a comedy-drama that is right out of a fantasy world, where an unborn soul craves to be sent to Earth. He pleads with the creator to send him once to experience life. So he is given a unique task: to find his future parents and ensure their union, and only then can he be born. After which, he is born, and this soul meets with the harsh realities of life, unexpected struggles and emotional challenges. So, the world this soul was eager to enter became more difficult. Disheartened and weary, this soul starts praying to the creator to take him back and never be born again.

Reception

X&Y is a comedy-drama by D Satya Prakash about an unborn soul who wants to experience life. Still, he isn't happy after being sent to Earth and regrets his decision. The movie is a fan favorite and rated 9.8/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X&Y. Sun NXT, Fantasy, Comedy, Drama, OTT, Entertainment News
X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie
