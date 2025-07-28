X&Y Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know About This Comedy Kannada Drama Movie

X&Y is a Kannada film released in theatres in June. This comedy-drama is quite popular amongst the fans. It has now been released on the OTT platform Sun NXT. Directed by D. Satya Prakash, this movie covers the story of an unborn soul eager to experience life. He pleads to the creator of life to send him to Earth. He is sent on a mission to unite his parents and ensure their union, and only then can he be born and experience life.

Where and Where to Watch X&Y?

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by D Satya Prakash, along with other writers Nagendra H.S., Padmanabha Bhat Shevkar, and executive producer Madan Katokar, with other co-producers. The star cast comprises D Satya Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Nataraj S Bhat, Kadur Dharmanna, Doddanna, Sai Krishna, Manjunath Nayekar, Atharva Prakash, Harini Shreekanth and Veena Sundar.

The Storyline

X&Y is a comedy-drama that is right out of a fantasy world, where an unborn soul craves to be sent to Earth. He pleads with the creator to send him once to experience life. So he is given a unique task: to find his future parents and ensure their union, and only then can he be born. After which, he is born, and this soul meets with the harsh realities of life, unexpected struggles and emotional challenges. So, the world this soul was eager to enter became more difficult. Disheartened and weary, this soul starts praying to the creator to take him back and never be born again.

Reception

X&Y is a comedy-drama by D Satya Prakash about an unborn soul who wants to experience life. Still, he isn't happy after being sent to Earth and regrets his decision. The movie is a fan favorite and rated 9.8/10.