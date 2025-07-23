Baby and Baby Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Know Everything about Cast, Crew, Plot, and more

Written and directed by Prathap, Baby and Baby is a Tamil comedy drama movie that has finally landed on your digital screens. The movie follows two couples who are on their way to introduce their child to his grandparents, and accidentally swap the babies. The fun begins as the fathers of both are kept in the dark. That's where the series of comedy, confusion, and ultimate search begins. The movie explores themes of emotions, relationships, and sheds light on the orthodox mindset.

When and Where to Watch Baby and Baby

The movie is currently streaming on AhaTamil in the Tamil language only. The viewers will need a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby and Baby

The movie follows two couples who are on their way to get their children to meet their grandparents. A family where one is expecting a grandson, while another is awaiting to see of their granddaughter, the accidental swap at the airport makes things go wild. To avoid the chaos, the fathers of the babies are kept in the dark while the search for the babies begins. The desperation of the family somehow creates more chaos as the quest for babies becomes intense. Baby and Baby have some eye-opening sequences and a lot of comedy.

Cast and Crew of Baby and Baby

This film is packed with a talented star cast, including actors like Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sathyaraj, Motta Rajendran, Jai, Illavarasu, Singampuli, and more. The movie has been written and directed by Prathap. The music composition has been delivered by D. Imman, whereas the cinematography has been done by T.P. Sarathy S.I.C.A. The editor of Baby and Baby is K. Anandha Lingakumar.

Reception of Baby and Baby

This Tamil comedy drama was theatrically released on February 14th, 2025, and received not-so-decent reviews from both the audience and the critics. The makers are hopeful for its digital success. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.6/10.